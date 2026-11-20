IMAX AND SHOWCASE CINEMAS STRIKE AGREEMENT FOR 13 NEW IMAX WITH LASER LOCATIONS ACROSS THE UNITED KINGDOM AND EUROPE

Under New Leadership Following its Acquisition this Month, Showcase Cinemas Signs Biggest Agreement Ever for New IMAX Systems in the UK

IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) and Showcase Cinemas today announced an agreement for 13 new state-of-the-art IMAX with Laser system, including 12 locations in the United Kingdom and one additional European location. The agreement which marks the single largest agreement ever for new IMAX locations in the UK reignites the partnership between IMAX and Showcase Cinemas, following its acquisition this month led by former Cineworld Group CEO and longstanding IMAX supporter Mooky Greidinger.

"I've been in the IMAX business for decades and the value of its technology, brand, and strategic partnership to exhibitors have grown exponentially in that time," said Greidinger. "There is no doubt that IMAX plays a significant role in the results of the industry and I am sure it will continue to grow and attract new audience and become even more significant in the coming years. I look forward to working with Rich and his team and making the IMAX Experience a cornerstone of the new Showcase Cinemas in the UK."

"Mooky is a visionary leader and an excellent partner who recognized the value in IMAX long before our recent run of record-breaking success we're excited to be back in business with his team at Showcase Cinemas UK," said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. "This agreement significantly expands our footprint in one of our most successful markets, and underscores the strong opportunity for network growth as we deliver our best year ever at the global box office."

The agreement marks Showcase Cinema UK's first investment following its acquisition from Harbor Lights Entertainment, Inc. led by Greidinger, who has been in business with IMAX for nearly 30 years. Five of the new IMAX locations, spread across England, will open in 2027, with the remaining balance opening over the next few years.

IMAX has seen incredible momentum in the United Kingdom, with roughly $70 million in box office across 2026 to date, good for the highest grossing year ever for IMAX in the market. The new pact marks the latest in IMAX's global network expansion, with several more potential large-scale deals under review.

The momentum is underscored by IMAX's biggest release ever, The Odyssey, which has collected over $550 million in IMAX global box office to date, representing roughly 30% of the films total result. IMAX has an incredibly strong film slate through the rest of the year, capped off by the debut of Skydance/Legendary's Dune: Part Three, which hits IMAX locations worldwide in December.

The new Showcase Cinemas IMAX locations in the UK will be equipped with IMAX with Laser, IMAX's most advanced cinema experience. Developed from the ground up for maximum immersion, IMAX with Laser delivers crystal-clear 4K images, precision audio, and state-of-the-art projection technology, setting a new standard for moviegoing. The system features a groundbreaking optical engine, custom-designed lenses, and proprietary IMAX technology that delivers brighter images, deeper contrast, and the widest range of colors exclusively to IMAX screens.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX (NYSE: IMAX) is a global leader in entertainment technology, delivering immersive cinematic experiences through proprietary software, architecture, and projection systems. Filmmakers, studios, and artists worldwide use IMAX to connect with audiences at scale, making its network one of the most powerful platforms for blockbuster events and entertainment.

Headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, IMAX operates 1,887 systems across 91 countries and territories as of September 30, 2026. IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trades on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under stock code "1970." IMAX and related marks are trademarks of IMAX Corporation. For more information, visit www.imax.com

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