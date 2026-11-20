AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "bbb-" (Good) of Casualty General Insurance Company (Europe) Limited (CGICE) (Gibraltar). The entity is a subsidiary of CG Holdings (Gibraltar) Limited (CGH), the non-operating holding company of the group. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings of CGICE reflect its strategic importance to the group, and CGH's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as adequate, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

CGH's balance sheet strength assessment is underpinned by its consolidated risk-adjusted capitalisation, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), which was at the strongest level at year-end 2025, an improvement over year-end 2024. The group's balance sheet strength assessment considers CGH's good internal capital generation; however, its relatively small capital base in absolute terms exposes it to potential volatility. Another offsetting factor is CGH's high dependence on reinsurance, with over 72% of premium ceded at year-end 2025, approximately half of which was ceded to a non-rated affiliated company. The associated credit risk is mitigated partially through funds withheld. CGH's consolidated adjusted financial leverage at year-end 2025 was 16.5% (as calculated by AM Best) and is expected to remain stable over the medium term. However, AM Best notes that the interest coverage deteriorated at year-end 2025 and is considered to be weak.

CGH has a track record of good operating performance, demonstrated by a five-year (2021-2025) weighted average combined operating ratio of 94.3% (as calculated by AM Best). With the expected shift in the business mix toward home insurance business, there may be some volatility in underwriting performance in the short term; however, sustained profitability during this growth phase will be demonstrated ultimately over time. CGH's investment income supports overall earnings with investments mainly held as cash and structured deposits, producing a modest five-year weighted average investment yield (excluding unrealised gains) of 0.6%.

Through its primary insurance vehicle, CGICE, the group is licensed to write a variety of insurance products, with a focus on the United Kingdom pet line of business (72% of year-end 2025 gross written premium [GWP]) and a growing presence in UK home insurance. With GBP 61.8 million of GWP in 2025, CGH's profile is relatively small, with business concentrated primarily in the competitive UK insurance market and predominantly written through managing general agents. The group's business plans show an increased focus on writing home insurance business primarily through an affiliated distribution partner, whilst continuing to write pet insurance.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best's Credit Ratings, Best's Performance Assessments, Best's Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best's Ratings Assessments

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

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Contacts:

Naz Botea, ACA

Senior Financial Analyst

+44 20 7397 0313

naz.botea@ambest.com

Jessica Botelho-Young, CA

Director, Analytics

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jessica.botelho-young@ambest.com

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