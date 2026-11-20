The United Kingdom has signed its Participation Contract for Expo 2030 Riyadh, confirming its place at one of the world's largest global gatherings.

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The Participation Contract was signed by H.E Adel Al-Jubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Climate Envoy, and Commissioner General of Expo 2030 Riyadh; and Lord Sarwar, UK Minister for Trade; and Talal Al-Marri, CEO of Expo 2030 Riyadh.

The Agreement constitutes a significant milestone in the United Kingdom's journey towards Expo 2030 Riyadh, establishing the framework for the execution of its pavilion, programming and visitor experience. This latest agreement adds to a growing number of Participation Contract signings, reflecting increasing momentum behind Expo 2030 Riyadh and the value countries are placing on being part of it.

The Participation Contract was signed by H.E Adel Al-Jubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Climate Envoy, and Commissioner General of Expo 2030 Riyadh; and Lord Sarwar, UK Minister for Trade; and Talal Al-Marri, CEO of Expo 2030 Riyadh.

The United Kingdom holds a distinctive place in the history of World Expos, having hosted the first World Expo in London in 1851. Conceived as an exhibition for "All Nations", the Great Exhibition brought countries together to showcase human progress, innovation and industry, establishing a model of international exchange that has continued to shape World Expos ever since.

In 2030, the United Kingdom will continue that tradition in Riyadh, bringing its ideas, expertise and innovation to a global gathering centered on the future. Through its pavilion and wider participation, the UK will contribute to the exchange of ideas and international collaboration at the heart of Expo 2030 Riyadh and its theme, Foresight for Tomorrow

Minister Adel Al-Jubeir commented: "The United Kingdom's signing of its Participation Contract reinforces the spirit of international cooperation that lies at the heart of Expo 2030 Riyadh. Many of the opportunities and challenges before us transcend borders the value of bringing nations together to exchange knowledge, deepen understanding and build new avenues for cooperation has never been more important."

Minister for Trade Anas Sarwar said: "I am delighted to confirm the UK's participation at Expo 2030 Riyadh. As the hosts of the first World Expo in London in 1851, we understand the unique power of these events to bring people together, spark new ideas and forge lasting partnerships. As the UK and Saudi Arabia relationship continues to go from strength to strength, Expo 2030 Riyadh will create valuable opportunities for British businesses to build connections, explore new markets and develop partnerships that deliver lasting benefits for both our countries."

Commenting on the occasion, Stephen Hitchen, British Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, said: "The relationship between the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia has never been more important. As friends, partners and global collaborators, we are working together to unlock new opportunities in trade, investment, innovation, culture and education. As Saudi Arabia prepares to welcome the world to Riyadh in 2030, the United Kingdom is proud to support our Saudi partners in delivering what promises to be a truly remarkable World Expo."

The United Kingdom becomes part of a growing group of countries that have taken the next formal step in their participation in Expo 2030 Riyadh, with each Participation Contract bringing greater definition to the diverse experiences that nations will create for visitors in Riyadh in 2030. More than 185 Official Participants have now confirmed participation, with work progressing across pavilion planning, content and programming.

Progress in international participation is being matched by progress on the Expo site itself. Across the six-million-square-metre site, major infrastructure works are advancing and key assets taking shape. Together, these developments are creating the foundations for participating countries to bring their presence to life, and for millions of visitors to experience Expo 2030 Riyadh in 2030.

Held under the theme "Foresight for Tomorrow," Expo 2030 Riyadh will take place from 1 October 2030 to 31 March 2031, bringing together countries and international organisations from around the world with more than 42 million visits expected over six months. Through its five thematic areas Technology, Planet, Humanity, Culture and Collaboration the Expo will provide a global platform for nations to share their achievements and ambitions, explore solutions to shared challenges and inspire new possibilities for the future.

About Expo 2030 Riyadh

Running from 1 October 2030 to 31 March 2031, Expo 2030 Riyadh will be among the most ambitious World Expos ever conceived with a 6 million square meter site that will bring together 197 Official Participants and is expected to welcome 42 million visits across 5 distinct districts.

Held under the theme "Foresight for Tomorrow," and hosted in Riyadh a city of action and ambition Expo 2030 Riyadh will provide a platform for participants to exchange ideas, shape solutions, and build partnerships that drive real impact, address global challenges, and unlock new opportunities. The World Expo will feature immersive cultural zones, daily activations, and AI-powered interactions, blending traditional Saudi hospitality with cutting-edge technology. Following the six-month event, the Expo site will evolve into a vibrant destination, continuing to attract visitors and contribute to Riyadh's dynamic urban landscape.

The UK's participation will support trade, investment, exports, tourism and wider economic growth across all four nations of the UK.

The UK Pavilion will provide a platform for businesses, organisations and institutions from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to engage international audiences and pursue new commercial opportunities.

For more information, please visit: https://www.expo2030riyadh.sa/en/

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Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact media@expo2030riyadh.sa

For inquiries on the UK pavilion, please contact: newsdesk@businessandtrade.gov.uk