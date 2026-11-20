AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a-" (Excellent) of Stonefort Reinsurance S.A. (Stonefort Reinsurance) (Luxembourg), a subsidiary of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOCHTIEF), a large Germany-based construction company that is majority owned by ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Stonefort Reinsurance's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Stonefort Reinsurance's balance sheet strength is supported by its risk-adjusted capitalisation at the strongest level, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). AM Best expects Stonefort Reinsurance's risk-adjusted capitalisation to remain at the strongest level, albeit subject to increased volatility since the discontinuation of its retrocession programme in 2024. The company's significant investment allocation to bonds issued by HOCHTIEF, further limits balance sheet strength.

Stonefort Reinsurance's track record of operating performance at year-end 2025 is strong; however, its underwriting results have deteriorated in recent years. The company's combined ratio has trended above the five-year weighted average combined ratio (as calculated by AM Best) of 86.3% (2021-2025) in each of the last three years, mainly driven by adverse loss experience on its general liability business. Stonefort Reinsurance's prospective performance continues to be subject to volatility, mainly due to the company's exposure to business associated with the cyclical U.S. construction market. The discontinuation of its retrocession programme further increases the potential for volatility in Stonefort Reinsurance's results.

Stonefort Reinsurance's business profile assessment of limited reflects its geographically concentrated portfolio of casualty risks, which emanates from HOCHTIEF's construction operations in North America. Additionally, the company writes a small, but growing open market reinsurance book of business.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best's Credit Ratings, Best's Performance Assessments, Best's Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best's Ratings Assessments

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