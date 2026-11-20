Joint Venture with Oman Food Capital will operate facilities to produce beef, poultry, and lamb locally, creating an export hub

JBS N.V. ("JBS") (NYSE: JBS; B3: JBSS32) announced today the completion of a transaction establishing a new multiprotein production platform in Oman, covering beef, poultry and lamb.

With the transaction now completed and following its US$150 million investment in the joint venture, JBS holds an 80% stake in a newly established food holding company that consolidates two production assets in Oman, while Oman Food Capital (OFC) holds the remaining 20% stake. OFC is the food and agribusiness investment arm of the Oman Investment Authority (OIA). The initiative reinforces JBS's strategy of diversification by geography and protein and proximity to key consumer markets.

The joint venture will contribute to strengthening food security in Oman, in line with the Sultanate's Vision 2040, while positioning the country as a strategic platform for the production of halal food products for export to multiple markets. The initiative is designed to serve the global halal market, which currently encompasses an estimated 2 billion consumers worldwide.

The investment will be directed primarily toward completing A'Namaa's integrated poultry plant, located in the Ibri region in northern Oman, approximately 380 kilometers west of Muscat (the nation's capital) and 280 kilometers south of Dubai, United Arab Emirates; and Al Bashayer's beef and lamb processing facility in Thumrait, in southern Oman.

With these investments, the operation is expected to reach an estimated static industrial production capacity of approximately 300,000 tons per year. This capacity corresponds to the daily processing of approximately 1,000 head of cattle, 5,000 lambs, and 600,000 chickens, while generating over 3,000 direct jobs over the next five years in Oman across the entire production chain.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the planned use of investment proceeds, completion of production facilities, expected production and processing capacity, anticipated job creation and the joint venture's food security and export objectives. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including delays or cost overruns in completing and commissioning the facilities, difficulties achieving planned production levels, availability and cost of livestock, feed, labor and other inputs, animal health and food safety risks, regulatory and trade restrictions, differences between stated production capacity and actual production volumes, changes in demand for halal food products and changes in economic or market conditions. Additional risks are described in JBS's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including JBS's most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 20-F. This list is not exhaustive, and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and JBS undertakes no obligation to update them publicly except as required by law.

About JBS

JBS is a leading global food company with a diversified portfolio of high-quality products, including poultry, pork, beef, lamb, fish and plant-based proteins. The company employs more than 282,000 people and operates in over 20 countries, including Brazil, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. Worldwide, JBS offers a broad portfolio of brands recognized for their excellence and innovation, including Friboi, Seara, Swift, Pilgrim's Pride, Moy Park, Primo and Just Bare, among others, reaching consumers in 180 countries every day. The company also invests in related businesses, including leather, biodiesel, collagen, fertilizers, natural casings, solid waste management solutions, recycling and transportation, with a focus on the circular economy. Learn more at jbsglobal.com.

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Contacts:

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JBS Global Media Contact:

Juliano Nobrega

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