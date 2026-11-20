Over 300,000 people download the rewarded survey app every month to earn extra money for life's small everyday expenses

More than 300,000 people a month are turning their opinions into pocket money. Through TopSurveys, a free mobile app and web platform that pays users to complete surveys, they're covering the small costs of everyday life, from a morning coffee or a tank of fuel to a birthday gift or a bag of pet food. Over the past year, the platform has paid more than $20 million directly to its users.

The idea is simple. Brands want to know what real people think about their products, services and advertising, and TopSurveys users get paid to tell them. A survey might ask someone to watch a new ad and share their first impression, or to choose between a few new product ideas. Companies get honest, first-hand feedback, and users earn money for their time.

TopSurveys is available on the App Store, Google Play and the web. Users can cash out by bank transfer, PayPal or more than 250 gift cards. The app holds a 4.7-star rating on the App Store and 4.5 stars on Google Play, and has been installed 6 million times worldwide since launching in February 2025.

Everyday costs keep rising, and many people are looking for flexible ways to top up their budget without taking on a second job. Surveys fit into the small gaps in the day, like a commute, a lunch break or a quiet evening at home. They also give ordinary people a real say in the products, brands and ads they see every day.

Around 40 million surveys are completed on TopSurveys every year. To put that in perspective, someone downloads the app roughly every 9 seconds, and users are paid more than $50,000 on an average day.

A typical survey takes 5 to 15 minutes. It's free to join, there's no limit on how much users can earn, and rewards can be withdrawn instantly. On Trustpilot, TopSurveys is rated 4.0 out of 5, a score the platform describes as 'Great'.

Users say they spend their earnings on small everyday things such as coffee, fuel, medicine, pet food, plants and little gifts for loved ones.

"TopSurveys is ideal for surveys. It earns you a bit of money, helps you discover lots of things you didn't know, and has you recall lots of memories. Well done to them!" said TopSurveys user guy62 on Trustpilot. (Link

The TopSurveys community keeps growing, with over 300,000 new downloads every month, or around 10,000 a day. The team continues to improve the app and add new features. For example, in July it introduced streaks: users who complete at least one survey a day unlock a surprise reward after seven days, and a bigger reward every week once their streak reaches 14 days.

"We're really happy to see how much users enjoy streaks," said Simon, Product Lead at TopSurveys. "They often share screenshots of their rewards on social media, including the top prize, so we know it's something people actually win. It's also easy to keep going: just open the app and complete one survey a day. And if life gets in the way, users can protect their streak with 'freezes', which they collect by doing a few extra surveys on other days."

About TopSurveys

TopSurveys is one of the world's leading rewarded survey platforms on mobile and web. Its mission is to give members the best possible survey experience, including some of the highest payouts in the industry.

With a user-first approach, the TopSurveys team works to make taking surveys rewarding, easy and enjoyable. By working closely with its community, it aims to set a new standard for quality in online survey panels.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261119831833/en/

Contacts:

Brand Reputation Manager at TopSurveys,

Valeria Fadeeva

valeria@topsurveys.app