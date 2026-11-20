AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "bbb" (Good) of AzRe Reinsurance, OJSC (AzRe) (Azerbaijan). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect AzRe's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk management.

AzRe's balance sheet strength is underpinned by its consolidated risk-adjusted capitalisation, which has been consistently maintained comfortably above the minimum level required for the strongest assessment, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). The company continued to reduce its investment concentration in Azerbaijan by shifting its portfolio toward foreign fixed income securities. A partially offsetting rating factor is the limited catastrophe retrocession cover in place on AzRe's expanding international portfolio, although this business is geographically well-diversified.

AzRe has a track record of strong operating results, achieving return on equity of 25.2% and 24.5% in 2024 and 2025, respectively (as calculated by AM Best). The company has robust underwriting profitability, which was evidenced by a net/net combined operating ratio of 75.7% in 2025 (65.3% in 2024). Investment results have supplemented earnings with a 5.1% investment yield in 2025 (2024: 4.4%). AM Best expects AzRe's operating performance to remain strong over the medium term, supported by good product diversification, albeit subject to potential volatility due to its exposure to potential large risks and loss accumulation.

AzRe maintains one of the leading positions in its domestic reinsurance market. However, the company is a relatively small reinsurer by international standards, reporting consolidated insurance revenue of AZN 128 million in 2025 (approximately USD 75 million). AzRe has been enhancing its profile through increased geographical diversification as it follows a strategy of expanding its international inwards reinsurance business. The company has substantially reduced its concentration in the Azerbaijan market, but also faces intense competition from players with more established profiles.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best's Credit Ratings, Best's Performance Assessments, Best's Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best's Ratings Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

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Contacts:

Sergey Trofimov, FIA, FRM, CAIA, CFA

Senior Financial Analyst

+44 20 7397 0321

sergey.trofimov@ambest.com



Todor Kitin, ACA

Associate Director, Analytics

+44 20 7397 0335

todor.kitin@ambest.com



Christopher Sharkey

Associate Director, Public Relations

+1 908 882 2310

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com



Al Slavin

Senior Public Relations Specialist

+1 908 882 2318

al.slavin@ambest.com