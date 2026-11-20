TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2026 / COLLECTIVE METALS INC. (CSE:COMT)(OTC PINK:CLLMF)(FSE:TO1) (the "Company" or "Collective Metals") announces that it has entered into an option agreement (the "Agreement") with an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor"), under which the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Lac Tio West Property (the "Property") from the Vendor. The Property consists of 56 contiguous mineral claims totalling approximately 3,062 hectares in the Minganie region of the Côte-Nord, Quebec, and adjoins mining titles held by Rio Tinto Fer et Titane inc. around its Lac Tio ilmenite mine near Havre-Saint-Pierre.

Under the Agreement, the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Property by:

paying the Vendor $100,000 in cash on the Effective Date (defined below) and $50,000 on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the Effective Date, being $250,000 in total;

issuing to the Vendor, on the Effective Date, common shares equal to 9.9% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares immediately following the issuance, and on each of the first, second and third anniversaries such additional shares as are required to bring the aggregate number of shares issued to the Vendor under the Agreement to 9.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares; and

incurring exploration expenditures on the Property of $100,000 by the first anniversary, a further $150,000 by the second anniversary and a further $200,000 by the third anniversary of the Effective Date, being $450,000 in total.

Any shortfall in exploration expenditures at an anniversary is payable to the Vendor in cash or, at the Company's election, in common shares, subject to CSE acceptance. The Vendor retains no royalty. The Company will act as operator. The "Effective Date" is the date on which the CSE accepts the Agreement for filing. All shares issued under the Agreement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

Mineralization at the Lac Tio mine is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Property.

The Company has decided not to proceed with its option to acquire a 75% interest in the Rocas uranium project in Saskatchewan (the "Project"). The option was granted under a property option agreement dated September 26, 2025 (the "Option Agreement") with Standard Uranium Ltd. and Standard Uranium (Saskatchewan) Ltd. (together, "Standard Uranium"). The Project comprises approximately 4,002 hectares in the eastern Athabasca Basin region. The Company has not earned an ownership interest in the Project and will not pursue the remaining earn-in requirements under the Option Agreement.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Babak V. Azar, M.Sc., P.Geo. (OGQ #10876), a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Collective Metals

Collective Metals Inc. (CSE:COMT)(OTC PINK:CLLMF)(FSE:TO1) is a resource exploration company specializing in critical and precious metals exploration in North America.

ON BEHALF OF COLLECTIVE METALS INC.

Ram Kumar, Chief Executive Officer

info@collectivemetals.ca

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Agreement, CSE acceptance and the payments, share issuances and expenditures required to exercise the option. Forward-looking information is subject to risks that may cause actual results to differ materially, including that the Company may not complete the payments, issuances or expenditures required. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Collective Metals Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/collective-metals-enters-into-option-to-acquire-the-lac-tio-west-property-in-queb-1254613