Former SaskPower, Petroleum Technology Research Centre and MAX Power leader joins NUE's Board following the Company's annual general meeting

Vancouver, British Columbia and Regina, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2026) - NUE Power Corp. (CSE: NUE) (OTC Pink: NUEPF) (FSE: NUE1) ("NUE" or the "Company") announces that, following its annual general meeting of shareholders held on November 19, 2026 (the "Meeting"), Ranjith ("Ran") Narayanasamy, P.Eng., has been appointed by the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") and subsequently named Chairman of the Board at a meeting of the Board held after the Meeting.

As announced on October 28, 2026, Mr. Narayanasamy helped establish NUE's presence in Regina, Saskatchewan, including its acceptance as a tenant at Innovation Saskatchewan's Collider.

Message from the CEO

"Appointing Ran as Chairman is a deliberate step as NUE seeks to move from originating projects to monetizing them," said Broderick Gunning, Chief Executive Officer of NUE. "Our develop-to-divest model depends on three things: advancing projects to the point where they create value, completing commercial transactions on the right terms, and accessing capital with discipline.

"Ran has led at a provincial utility, a research centre and a public company that attracted investment during his tenure, and he has already helped us build our base in Saskatchewan. That mix of technical, regional and capital markets experience is what we want leading our Board as we work toward potential offtake agreements and project sales."

About Ranjith Narayanasamy

Mr. Narayanasamy has more than two decades of experience in the energy sector. He served as Chief Executive Officer of MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX) from December 1, 2025 to October 13, 2026.

Before MAX Power, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Technology Research Centre in Regina, where he led research programs involving carbon capture, utilization and storage, geothermal energy, hydrogen and compressed-air energy storage.

Previously, he spent 17 years at SaskPower, with senior roles across transmission and distribution, project management, hydroelectric development and supply chain. He holds a Master of Engineering and an MBA from the University of Regina and is a registered Professional Engineer in Saskatchewan. His recognitions include the Premier's Award for Excellence in the Public Service and the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal, and he was recently named one of the University of Regina Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science's Accomplished Alumni of the past 50 years. In 2026, he was also named a finalist for the Emerging Hydrogen Leader Award at the Canadian Hydrogen Convention.

"I am honoured to take on the role of Chairman," said Mr. Narayanasamy. "My focus will be on strong governance, disciplined capital deployment, strategic relationships and meaningful Indigenous partnership as NUE seeks to move into its next phase."

Results of Annual General Meeting

At the Meeting, shareholders fixed the number of directors at five, elected each of Broderick Gunning, Eugene Hodgson, Bold Batsukh, Peter Espig and Tony Clement as directors and appointed TZR LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, authorizing the directors to fix its remuneration. All matters put before the Meeting were approved. Following the Meeting, the Board consists of Ranjith Narayanasamy (Chairman), Broderick Gunning, Eugene Hodgson, Peter Espig and Tony Clement.

Resignation of Director

Following the Meeting, Bold Batsukh resigned as a director of the Company. The Board thanks Mr. Batsukh for his service and contribution to the Company.

About NUE Power Corp.

NUE Power Corp. (CSE: NUE) (OTC Pink: NUEPF) (FSE: NUE1) is an energy infrastructure development company focused on the origination, development and advancement of integrated power and energy-park opportunities. Operating a develop-to-divest model, the Company emphasizes strategic site positioning, grid access and stage-gated development across markets serving compute-intensive and large-load industrial demand.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, identified by words such as "may", "will", "would", "can", "expect", "intend", "plan", "believe", "continue", "potential", "seek", "focus", "work toward" or similar expressions that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: the Company's develop-to-divest model; the Company's transition from originating to monetizing projects; potential offtake agreements and project sales; and the Chairman's priorities and the Company's next phase. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made.

The forward-looking statements are based on a number of material assumptions, including: the availability of additional financing on acceptable terms; the negotiation of definitive agreements on acceptable terms; continued offtake demand from power users; and the continued service of the Company's directors and management.

The Company is subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company. Such factors include, among other things: the need for additional financing and its availability on acceptable terms or at all; failure to negotiate definitive agreements on acceptable terms; inability to secure offtake on acceptable terms; discussions not resulting in an agreement or transaction; changes in data centre and AI-related power demand; loss of key directors or management; adverse market conditions; and other risks that are customary to development-stage energy infrastructure issuers. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

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