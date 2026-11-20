Dissolving the company does not dissolve the payroll tax. The withheld portion can follow an owner personally.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2026 / When a small business closes with unpaid payroll taxes, owners frequently assume the liability closes with it. Clear Start Tax says that is true of some business debts and emphatically not true of one of them.

Owners and officers who may be exposed can check where they stand before an assessment is made.

"That money was the employee's, withheld on the government's behalf. When it is not remitted, the agency does not view it as a debt the company failed to pay. It views it as funds that were held and not delivered," said a spokesperson for Clear Start Tax, a national tax relief and resolution firm.

Payroll taxes contain two different kinds of money. The employer's own share behaves like an ordinary business obligation. The other portion, income tax and the employee share of Social Security and Medicare, was withheld from employees' wages and held in trust for the government. The IRS treats that money as never having belonged to the business at all.

The consequence is the Trust Fund Recovery Penalty, which allows the IRS to assess the withheld portion against individuals personally. Dissolving the entity, or taking it through bankruptcy, does not extinguish an assessment made against a person.

"The interview is where this is decided, and most people walk into it without understanding that they are establishing whether it becomes their personal debt," the spokesperson said.

To help owners and officers facing a trust fund assessment, Clear Start Tax recommends:

Determine exposure before the interview, because statements made there shape the assessment

Understand that closing or bankrupting the entity does not remove a personal assessment

Separate the trust fund portion from the employer share, since only one follows an individual

Address the assessment through the resolution programs, which do apply once it is personal

By answering a few questions about what is owed and how many years are unfiled, taxpayers can find out whether they qualify for relief under the IRS Fresh Start Program.

"Owners tell us they closed the business two years ago and thought it was finished. The letter that arrives is addressed to them, not to the company," the spokesperson added.

About Clear Start Tax

Clear Start Tax is a nationwide tax resolution and relief firm specializing in helping individuals and businesses address IRS and state tax issues. With a team of experienced tax professionals, the company provides tailored strategies for resolving back taxes, negotiating settlements, and achieving long-term compliance.

Need Help With Back Taxes?

Click the link below:

https://clearstarttax.com/qualifytoday/

(888) 710-3533

Contact Information

Clear Start Tax

Corporate Communications Department

tech@clearstarttax.com

(949) 800-4011

SOURCE: Clear Start Tax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/closing-a-business-with-payroll-taxes-owed-clear-start-tax-expla-1249258