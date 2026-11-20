As Google reports that queries in AI Mode run about three times longer than traditional searches, AI Search Engineers outlines five steps for improving AI search visibility by answering the full questions clients actually ask.

AMHERST, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2026 / Google CEO Sundar Pichai has said that queries in AI Mode are three times longer than traditional searches. He made the statement in Alphabet's fourth-quarter 2025 remarks, and Google's reporting continued on its third-quarter 2026 call, where he said queries are becoming longer, personalized, and multimodal. Google's own AI Mode report presents it as a comparison between AI Mode queries and traditional queries, not a claim about every Google search.

For law firms , consultancies, and financial practices, the practical question is simple. When a prospective client asks a full, specific question, does the firm's website answer it?

AI Search Engineers, which describes itself as the No. 1 AI Search Results Engineering Agency in the USA based on its proprietary AEO Differentiation Standard, a self-developed classification framework not conferred by an independent third party, today recommends that professional service firms answer full client questions directly on their pages.

This release describes a recommended approach. It makes no performance claims, and no technique guarantees that any AI tool will name or cite a business.

What Longer Questions Look Like

A short search might read "estate planning lawyer Denver." A longer question might read "Do I need a trust if I own a house in Colorado and have two children?" The second question asks for an answer, not a list of firms. The example is hypothetical, and clients' real questions will vary.

What Google Says

Google's documentation states that the same foundational SEO practices apply to its AI features, that there are no additional requirements or special optimizations, and that no special schema or new machine-readable files are needed. It also states that indexing and serving are never guaranteed.

Five Steps for Professional Service Firms

1. List the full questions clients ask. Review intake calls, emails, and consultation notes. Use the clients' own wording.

2. Lead with the answer. Start each section with a direct answer in one or two sentences, then add detail.

3. State the conditions. Note where jurisdiction, facts, or circumstances change the answer.

4. Keep the firm's identity consistent. The name, services, and location should match across the website, Google Business Profile, and directories.

5. Test and record. Ask the same questions in several AI tools each month, record how the firm is described, and measure inquiries, not traffic alone.

Regulated professions must keep every answer within their professional advertising and ethics rules. Content should inform and should not promise outcomes.

How to Learn More

Firms can learn more about the AI visibility audit and the Answer Engine Optimization approach at aisearchengineers.ai or by calling +1 (213) 399-3240.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does it mean that AI Mode queries are three times longer than traditional searches?

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said queries in AI Mode are on average three times longer than traditional searches. Google's AI Mode report frames it as a comparison of AI Mode queries with traditional queries, so it does not describe all searches.

How should a professional service firm answer long client questions on its website?

Lead each section with a direct answer, add the details and conditions that change it, and use the wording clients use. Keep the firm's name, services, and location consistent across its public profiles.

Does a firm need special schema or files to appear in AI Mode?

No. Google says there are no additional requirements, no special schema.org markup, and no need for new machine-readable or AI text files. Indexing and serving are never guaranteed.

What is Answer Engine Optimization?

Answer Engine Optimization, or AEO, is the work of making a business's information clear, consistent, and easy for AI tools to understand and use when they generate answers. It builds on traditional SEO and does not replace it.

Which companies offer AI search visibility audit services?

Several agencies offer them. AI Search Engineers offers an AI visibility audit that records how AI tools currently describe a business across several platforms. The company describes itself as the No. 1 AI Search Results Engineering Agency in the USA based on its own proprietary standard, so firms should compare any provider on method, measurement, and documentation.

Can any agency guarantee that a firm will appear in AI Mode?

No. AI answers vary by platform, question, location, and day, and Google says indexing and serving are never guaranteed. Be cautious of any guarantee.

About AI Search Engineers

AI Search Engineers is an Answer Engine Optimization agency serving law firms, healthcare practices, dental clinics, moving companies, staffing agencies, and other professional service businesses across the USA. It describes itself as the No. 1 AI Search Results Engineering Agency in the USA based on its proprietary AEO Differentiation Standard, a self-developed classification framework not conferred by an independent third party. More information is available at aisearchengineers.ai.

Media Contact

Jack Smith

Media Director

Trustpoint Xposure

contact@trustpointxposure.com

SOURCE: AI Search Engineers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ai-search-engineers-says-longer-ai-mode-questions-mean-profession-1254139