Private placement, At-The-Market sales and the Streeterville preferred exchange raise stockholders' equity to approximately $7.7 million on a pro forma basis

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2026 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), a physical AI and autonomous logistics infrastructure company enabling drones, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), autonomous vehicles (AVs) and human couriers to securely exchange goods, today announced that, after giving pro forma effect to transactions completed since September 30, 2026, its stockholders' equity is approximately $7.7 million. This exceeds the $2.5 million minimum stockholders' equity required for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1). In its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 13, the Company reported total stockholders' equity of $2,198,652 as of September 30, 2026. Since September 30, 2026, the Company has completed the following transactions:

Private placement: On October 5, 2026, the Company completed a private placement with an accredited investor for gross proceeds of $250,000.

At-The-Market program: As discussed on the Company's November 13, 2026 earnings call, the Company has raised approximately $1.3 million through its At-The-Market program since September 30, 2026.

Streeterville exchange: On November 19, 2026, the Company exchanged all of the outstanding debt owed to Streeterville Capital, LLC for preferred stock. The exchange removed the convertible note payable, accrued interest, unamortized discount and debt issuance costs, and related derivative liabilities that were carried at approximately $4.0 million on the Company's September 30, 2026 balance sheet.

Pro forma stockholders' equity (unaudited)

Total stockholders' equity, September 30, 2026 (as reported) $2,198,652 Private placement, net of expenses $245,000 At-the-market sales, net of offering costs $1,275,426 Streeterville exchange, removal of note payable, accrued interest, unamortized discount and debt issuance costs, and derivative liabilities $3,963,357 Pro forma total stockholders' equity $7,682,435

The pro forma information is unaudited. It assumes the transactions above were completed on September 30, 2026, and it reflects the Company's preliminary assessment of the accounting for them, including its expectation that the preferred stock will be classified as permanent stockholders' equity. It does not reflect the Company's operating results or any other events after September 30, 2026. The final accounting for the Streeterville exchange has not been completed.

The Company's stockholders' equity will change as it reports future results, and there can be no assurance that the Company will maintain compliance with the stockholders' equity requirement or any other Nasdaq listing requirement.

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) is building the infrastructure for autonomous logistics through a network of intelligent delivery endpoints that enable secure, asynchronous exchange of goods. The company's platform supports drones, ground robotics, and human couriers, solving the "last inch of the last-mile" challenge across logistics, healthcare, and enterprise delivery.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Arrive AI's management in connection with this release or related events may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and expected business and financial performance and often include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "would," "optimistic," or "may," and similar expressions. These statements are based on information available as of the date of this release and reflect management's current views and assumptions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may be beyond the company's control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI's Registration Statement and other filings, including risk factors, available at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov. Arrive AI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Tasha Jones, Marketing Communications Manager, Arrive AI, media@arriveai.com

Investor Contact

Alliance Advisors IR, ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

SOURCE: Arrive AI, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/arrive-ais-pro-forma-stockholders-equity-now-above-nasdaq-minimum-1254539