Cayman Court Dismisses All Claims Against Williams; Kuwait Ports Authority Liable to Repay More Than US$13 Million Plus Interest

GEORGE TOWN, GRAND CAYMAN / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2026 / An American private-equity professional has prevailed in a six-year legal battle involving claims of more than US$150 million in alleged losses brought by two Kuwaiti governmental institutions. The Grand Court of the Cayman Islands dismissed all claims against Mark Eric Williams, rejected the principal allegations of dishonesty and unlawful conspiracy involving him, and found that Kuwait Ports Authority (KPA) had received more than US$13 million beyond its entitlement from the Fund's investment proceeds.

The judgment, delivered by Justice Raj Parker followed a three-month trial involving KPA and the Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS), two Kuwaiti governmental institutions and investors in The Port Fund L.P. Their case concerned the management and distribution of proceeds from the Fund's investments. The general partner, Port Link GP Ltd., also succeeded on its counterclaim against KPA for the overpayment, plus interest.

"The Last Man Standing"

Justice Parker described Williams as the "last man standing" at critical times, when he was the only person present to conduct the general partner's day-to-day operations during important periods. Assessing Williams's motives, the judge found that he was "'firefighting' on multiple fronts and was seeking to protect the Fund," and was "doing the best he could in very difficult circumstances."

The judge accepted that Williams "took care, when operating under huge pressure, to attempt to secure outcomes that he believed were in the interests of the Fund." The Court found that he consulted relevant decisionmakers, obtained necessary approvals, and routinely followed legal advice.

After four days of testimony, the Court described Williams's evidence as straightforward and non-evasive, credited his recollection of events, and rejected the plaintiffs' contention that he fabricated evidence or attempted to mislead the Court. It also rejected allegations that he sought dishonestly to enrich himself or engaged in deliberate wrongdoing.

Investment Proceeds and KPA Repayment Judgment

The Port Fund invested in transportation and infrastructure businesses in the Philippines. According to the judgment, an approximately US$28.5 million investment in Negros Navigation was sold for approximately US$120 million; an approximately US$85 million investment in the Clark development was sold for approximately US$655 million.

KPA invested US$85 million in the Fund and received US$125 million from the Clark proceeds in 2019. PIFSS, which invested US$40 million, apparently received US$79.2 million. Those identified payments totaled approximately US$204.2 million against combined original contributions of US$125 million.

The Court found that KPA had received more than US$13 million beyond its entitlement. It awarded the general partner judgment on its counterclaim, plus interest, while leaving the ultimate allocation of recovered proceeds among those entitled to them for later determination.

Vindication After Six Years

For Williams, the dispute had the hallmarks of a David-versus-Goliath struggle: an American businessman defending his reputation in litigation pursued by two Kuwaiti governmental institutions.

Campbells LLP, which represented Williams, his company Wellspring Capital Group, Inc., and KGL Investment Company Asia, said publicly following the judgment that Williams "was vindicated entirely of any wrongdoing."

About Mark Eric Williams

Williams is an American businessman and private-equity professional with experience in investment banking, operational and financial restructurings, acquisitions, recapitalizations, and strategic planning. He has held investment and executive roles across the energy, infrastructure, logistics, and real estate sectors in the United States, the Middle East, and Asia. He is a Knight of the Pontifical Order of Saint Gregory the Great.

Judgment: [2026] CIGC (FSD) 89 (October 22, 2026). Read the judgment

Campbells LLP case announcement

Media contact: Mark Eric Williams

markericwilliams@aol.com, +1-330-813-4672

SOURCE: Wellspring Capital Group

[2026] CIGC FSD 89 - Kuwait Ports Authority - Judgment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/american-businessman-mark-eric-williams-vindicated-in-six-year-us150-1254585