The Best Nose Job in Sarasota Is Done by Dr. Sessa

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2026 / Rhinoplasty remains one of the more technically demanding facial cosmetic procedures because even small changes to the nose can influence overall facial balance and nasal function. For patients researching the best nose job in Sarasota, Dr. Alberico J. Sessa of Sarasota Surgical Arts offers an individualized approach that considers nasal anatomy, facial proportions, aesthetic preferences, and breathing function, making him one of the best surgeons for rhinoplasty surgery in Sarasota.

Named an SRQ Magazine Top Doctor five years in a row, Dr. Sessa has more than 18 years of experience and has performed more than 25,000 surgeries. Patients across Sarasota consider him one of the most experienced nose job surgeons

His background includes dual board certifications from the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery and the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. He also serves as a board examiner for the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, contributing to the evaluation and education of other cosmetic surgeons.

What Makes Dr. Sessa's Rhinoplasty Approach Different?

Unlike a standardized nose-reshaping technique, Dr. Sessa's approach begins with an assessment of how the nose relates to the patient's other facial features. His objective is to create a balanced appearance while preserving or improving nasal function.

Rhinoplasty can address several concerns, including:

A prominent or uneven nasal bridge

A wide or asymmetrical nose

A drooping or poorly defined nasal tip

Nostrils that appear too wide or narrow

Nasal deformities resulting from injury

Structural problems that interfere with breathing

Dr. Sessa emphasizes individualized surgical planning rather than applying the same nasal shape to every patient. This distinction is particularly important because facial proportions, cartilage strength, skin thickness, and underlying nasal structures vary considerably between individuals.

Cosmetic and Functional Rhinoplasty in One Procedure

One aspect of Dr. Sessa's rhinoplasty practice is the ability to address cosmetic and functional concerns during the same operation when medically appropriate.

Cosmetic rhinoplasty focuses on improving the nose's appearance, including its size, shape, profile, and symmetry. Functional rhinoplasty addresses structural abnormalities that may interfere with airflow, including a deviated septum and other nasal obstructions.

Combining these objectives allows surgical planning to consider both facial aesthetics and breathing function. The appropriate approach depends on the patient's anatomy and specific medical needs.

Open and Closed Rhinoplasty Techniques

Dr. Sessa performs both open and closed rhinoplasty, selecting the technique based on the complexity of the procedure and the changes required.

Closed rhinoplasty involves incisions inside the nostrils, while open rhinoplasty includes an additional incision across the columella, the tissue separating the nostrils. The choice depends on the visibility and surgical access needed to reshape the underlying structures.

Depending on the patient's anatomy, surgical adjustments may involve reshaping nasal bones and cartilage, repositioning the nasal tip, or using cartilage grafts to provide additional structural support.

Most rhinoplasty procedures take approximately one to three hours under general anesthesia. Recovery generally includes wearing a nasal splint during the initial healing period. Many patients can return to work and routine daily activities within approximately one week, although strenuous exercise requires a longer recovery period.

Dr. Sessa's Credentials and Surgical Experience

Dr. Sessa's professional background extends beyond performing cosmetic procedures. He participates in the education and assessment of cosmetic surgeons, contributes to peer-reviewed scientific publications, and has experience training other physicians through cosmetic surgery fellowship programs.

His practice has also received the Patient Choice Award five times, while Dr. Sessa has received the Top Doctors recognition for five consecutive years.

These professional activities, combined with his experience in facial cosmetic surgery, provide additional context for patients evaluating their rhinoplasty options.

Rhinoplasty Before-and-After Results

The following patient images from Sarasota Surgical Arts' rhinoplasty illustrate individualized nasal refinement designed by Dr. Sessa to enhance facial balance while respecting each patient's unique anatomy. These Before-and-after images demonstrate personalized nasal reshaping.

Rhinoplasty Case 01

Rhinoplasty Case 02

Rhinoplasty Case 06

Patient Reviews Reflect Consistent Results

Dr. Sessa maintains high ratings across major patient review platforms. In Google reviews, he has received 4.7 stars with over 620 reviews. Patients frequently cite natural-looking outcomes, a personable surgical team, and minimal discomfort during recovery. Several patients describe seeking him out to correct work performed elsewhere.

One of the reviewers said, "I had a severe deviated septum and they did a great septo/rhino surgery. Dr. Sessa and his surgeons did a great job with follow up appointments and answering all my questions. I highly recommend and thank you again!!"

About Sarasota Surgical Arts

Rhinoplasty requires careful consideration of surgical goals, anatomy, recovery expectations, and potential complications.

Sarasota Surgical Arts is a cosmetic surgery practice led by Dr. Alberico J. Sessa, a board-certified surgeon and American Board of Cosmetic Surgery examiner. The practice offers facial procedures including rhinoplasty, facelift, neck lift, eyelid surgery, and brow lift, along with breast surgery, body contouring, and nonsurgical treatments.

Media Contact

Sarasota Surgical Arts

Phone: (941) 923-1736

Website: www.sarasotasurgicalarts.com

SOURCE: Sarasota Surgical Arts

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-does-the-best-rhinoplasty-in-sarasota-1254621