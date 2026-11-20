SAN BERNARDINO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2026 / Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR)(OTCQB:DTREF)(FSE:YE1) (Dateline or the Company) is pleased to advise that Non-Executive Director, Mr Tony Ferguson, has been appointed as Acting Chairman of the Company, effective immediately. Mr Ferguson has been a Director of Dateline since August 2019.

Mr Ferguson is an investor, entrepreneur and an investment banker. Most of his career was with Macquarie Group where he established and led the natural resources team that advised on many major transactions in the mining industry. He established Macquarie's presence in Canada, headed Macquarie's Asian investment banking operations, established and led the Asia Resources Fund. His career included three years as Managing Director and Head of Investment Banking at Rothschild Australia and a Global Partner of Rothschild Investment Bank.

Dateline's Managing Director, Stephen Baghdadi, commented:

"As an existing director, Tony brings valuable knowledge of Dateline to his role as Acting Chairman, providing continuity as we look ahead. I look forward to working closely with him and advancing the Company's ambitions with confidence."

This ASX announcement has been authorized for release by the Company's Disclosure Committee

For more information, please contact:

Stephen Baghdadi

Managing Director

+61 2 9375 2353

Andrew Rowell

Corporate & Investor Relations Manager

+61 400 466 226

a.rowell@dtraux.com

www.datelineresources.com.au

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About Dateline Resources Limited

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR)(OTCQB:DTREF)(FSE:YE1) is an Australian company focused on mining and exploration in North America. The Company owns 100% of the Colosseum Gold-REE Project in California.

The Colosseum Gold Mine is located in the Walker Lane Trend in East San Bernardino County, California and is located 10km north of Mountain Pass rare earth mine. Drill testing the HREE potential at Colosseum has commenced. A Bankable Feasibility Study was completed on the project in May 2026.

Dateline has also acquired the high-grade Argos Strontium Project, also located in San Bernadino County, California. Argos is reportedly the largest strontium deposit in the U.S. with previous celestite production grading 95%+ SrSO4.

In March 2026, Dateline consolidated the Music Valley Heavy Rare Earth Project in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties, California. The region has known HREE mineralisation from USGS rock chip sampling, however it has not been subjected to modern exploration techniques.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement may contain "forward-looking statements" concerning Dateline Resources that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Generally, the words "will", "may", "should", "continue", "believes", "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Dateline Resources' ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, changes in regulatory environment and the behavior of other market participants. Dateline Resources cannot give any assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Dateline Resources assumes no obligation and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements set out herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.

SOURCE: Dateline Resources Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/dateline-appoints-tony-ferguson-as-acting-chairman-1254663