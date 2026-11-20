Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2026) - Vesari Inc. ("Vesari" or the "Company"), a company developing geothermal-powered hyperscale computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence, today announced that it was the successful bidder for a 4,921-acre parcel of federal land in Cassia County, Idaho, at the U.S. Bureau of Land Management's (BLM) competitive geothermal lease sale held on November 17, 2026. The parcel lies immediately north of the Raft River geothermal field, home to Idaho's only operating geothermal power plant.

The lease is located about 12 miles south of Malta, Idaho, and its nearest point is approximately one mile from the Raft River geothermal power plant. The BLM's November 2026 Idaho sale, conducted online, offered 24 parcels totaling approximately 113,330 acres across eight counties. Competitive federal geothermal leases carry an initial 10-year term, which may be extended upon the establishment of production or demonstration of diligent exploration. Issuance of the lease remains subject to the BLM's customary post-sale procedures.

The Raft River area is among the most thoroughly studied geothermal areas in Idaho, with more than five decades of work by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and Idaho National Laboratory. The Raft River geothermal field produces moderate-temperature water (approximately 280-300 °F) that is low in salinity and gas, from fractured quartzite roughly 4,500 to 6,500 feet deep. These characteristics are well suited to closed-loop binary power generation.

On the lease itself, the USGS and DOE have drilled multiple temperature-gradient holes. Five of them recorded gradients of 88 to 207 °C per kilometer, well above the regional background of roughly 45 to 55 °C per kilometer. The highest was at the lease's southern edge, where the temperature reached 44 °C (112 °F) at a depth of only 548 feet. Based on this and other drilling in the area, the USGS identified the "Raft River thermal anomaly," the zone in which gradients exceed 70 °C per kilometer. Approximately two-thirds of the lease falls within that anomaly.

Hole Location on lease Gradient (°C/km) Measured temperature H09 Sec. 15, south edge 207 44.4 °C at 548 ft I.D. 1 Sec. 12, NE¼ 137 31.4 °C at 605 ft HF 1 Sec. 12, NE corner 122 27.1 °C at 415 ft H07 Sec. 2, SW¼ 89 26.3 °C at 560 ft H02 Sec. 10, SE¼ 88 (78 in a second interval) 23.7 °C at 472 ft

Source: USGS and DOE temperature-gradient drilling. Regional background gradient approximately 45-55 °C/km.

Based on the area's geology, Vesari expects the same fractured basement rock that hosts the Raft River geothermal field to continue beneath the lease. That makes the lease a candidate for both conventional hydrothermal and enhanced geothermal system (EGS) development. DOE conducted an EGS demonstration at the Raft River geothermal field from 2012 to 2016 that improved well injectivity.

"Raft River is one of the best-characterized geothermal resources in the Western United States, and this lease sits right next to it, with on-site drilling data showing heat flow well above regional background across most of the acreage," said Robert Podgorney, Ph.D., Science Advisory Board Member of Vesari. "Securing a federal lease on a resource this well understood is an important step in building the land and power foundation for Vesari's geothermal-powered AI compute campuses."

Clifford M. Gross, Ph.D., Executive Chairman of Vesari Inc added: "Vesari looks forward to working with the BLM, Cassia County and local stakeholders as we evaluate the site for geothermal power generation to support our behind-the-meter AI compute architecture. Any exploration or development activity on the lease will be subject to BLM authorization and applicable environmental review. Vesari's Senior Advisor for Public Lands and Federal Permitting, Peter J. Ditton, former Acting Idaho State Director of the BLM, is expected to advise the Company on the permitting pathway.

About Vesari Inc.

Vesari Inc. is developing the technology for a fully integrated, behind-the-meter, geothermal-powered hyperscale AI compute campus for 24/7 carbon-free compute. Its patent-pending, protected architecture is designed to improve the efficiency and economics of AI infrastructure, independent of the public grid. For more information, please visit www.vesari.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" regarding Vesari Inc. and its plans, objectives, expectations, and beliefs as to future events, results, or performance. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or other information contained in this press release, except as required by law.

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