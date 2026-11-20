LongPoint launches two ETFs - ANTU and SNDU

New Savvy ETFs provide two times leveraged long exposure to Anthropic and Sandisk

LongPoint is a Canadian owned and operated ETF provider

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2026) - LongPoint Asset Management Inc. ("LongPoint") is proud to announce the launch of two new Savvy Double Leveraged Single Stock ETFs on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") on Friday, November 20, 2026. The SavvyLong (2X) Anthropic ETF ("ANTU") offers two times leveraged long exposure to Anthropic, PBC and the SavvyLong (2X) SanDisk ETF ("SNDU") offers two times leveraged long exposure to Sandisk Corporation.

ANTU and SNDU are the latest additions to Canada's only suite of double leveraged single stock ETFs based on popular, well-known actively traded stocks (the "Savvy ETFs"). The Savvy ETFs seek daily investment results that endeavour to correspond, before fees and expenses, to two times (2X) the daily return (on a percentage basis) of their respective target common stock, do not hedge their exposure to the U.S. Dollar, and trade on the TSX in Canadian Dollars.

"LongPoint is proud to add to Canada's only double-leveraged single stock ETF family, that provides 2X and -2X exposure to U.S. and Canadian companies," said Steve Hawkins, CEO of LongPoint. "We recognize the growing investor demand for additional 2X single stock exposures. With ANTU, we are adding exposure to Anthropic, which had its highly anticipated IPO yesterday. Anthropic has attracted significant investor interest as a leader in AI. With SNDU, we are adding exposure to a leading flash memory and storage company supporting AI infrastructure. These ETFs will offer knowledgeable, sophisticated Canadian investors TSX-listed solutions - trading in Canadian dollars - that enable them to tactically position their portfolios around company-specific news, technical signals, market events, or fundamental price outlooks."

With this launch, LongPoint continues to establish itself as a leader in innovative ETF solutions. The company entered the leveraged ETF market in December 2024 with its leveraged crude oil and natural gas ETFs, followed in May 2025 with the launch of Canada's first triple leveraged index ETFs, and then went on to launch Canada's only suite of double leveraged single stock ETFs. LongPoint is a proudly Canadian owned and operated company.

ANTU and SNDU have closed their offering of initial shares and will begin trading on the TSX when the market opens on November 20, 2026.

About LongPoint Asset Management Inc.

LongPoint Asset Management Inc. is a Canadian owned and operated company which delivers innovative ETF solutions designed to enhance your Canadian investing journey. Our dedicated team leverages deep industry connections and local insights to design, build and launch exceptional ETFs tailored for Canadian investors. LongPoint also offers its unique Partnership ETF platform, which simplifies the launch, operation, and growth of ETFs for its partner asset managers. LongPoint was Canada's fastest growing ETF provider in 2025, on a percentage basis, and today offers 54 Canadian-listed ETFs with more than $440 million in assets under management.

Discover the advantage of investing with LongPoint.

ANTU and SNDU (the "ETFs") are alternative mutual funds, and as such, the ETFs are permitted to use leveraged investment strategies that are not permitted for other types of mutual funds. The ETFs are highly speculative and use a significant amount of leverage which magnifies gains and losses. They are intended for use in daily or short-term trading strategies by very knowledgeable, sophisticated investors. If you hold the ETF for more than one day, your return could vary considerably from the ETF's daily target return. For example, you could lose your entire investment in one day if the ETF's daily target loses more than 50% in a single day. The negative effect of compounding on returns is more pronounced when combined with leverage and daily rebalancing in volatile markets. The ETFs are not suitable for investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their investments. In addition, the ETFs are concentrated and non-diversified, meaning they are only exposed to a single common stock. As a result, the ETFs' assets are more susceptible to the impact of any specific company event, or single economic, technological, or regulatory event, compared to a diversified portfolio.

The ETFs employ significant leverage, may experience amplified losses, and should not be expected to return 200% over any period of time other than daily. The returns of the ETFs over periods longer than one day will likely differ in amount and possibly direction from the performance or inverse performance, as applicable, of the stock of the ETF for the same period. This effect is more pronounced for the ETFs as the volatility of the target stock and/or the period of time increases.

This material is for informational purposes only. This material is not intended to be relied upon as research, investment, or tax advice and is not an implied or express recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security or to adopt any particular investment or portfolio strategy. Any views and opinions expressed do not take into account the particular investment objectives, needs, restrictions, and circumstances of a specific investor and, thus, should not be used as the basis of any specific investment recommendation. Investors should consult a financial and/or tax advisor for financial and/or tax information applicable to their specific situation.

Commissions, management fees, and operating expenses may all be associated with an investment in the ETFs. The ETFs are not guaranteed, their value changes frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The ETF Facts and prospectus contain important detailed information about each ETF. Please read the relevant documents before investing.

ANTU and SNDU are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, or promoted by, or affiliated with, Anthropic, PBC or Sandisk Corporation.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

Investors are strongly encouraged to seek legal advice or consult with their compliance officers to fully understand their obligations in respect of insider trading, insider reporting, and take-over bid rules in connection with investments in shares of a Savvy ETF. Failure to comply with these obligations could result in regulatory scrutiny or enforcement action.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324894