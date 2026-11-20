TURKU, FI / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2026 / Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (HEL:FARON)(LSE:FARN)(AIM:FARN, First North:FARON), a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating innovative cancer treatments that leverage the patient's own immune system, today announces the following dates for the Company's financial reporting in 2027:

3 March Financial statement release for the full year 2026 and Annual Report 2026 including financial statements for the full year 26 August Half-year financial report for the period January 1 to June 30, 2027



The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on 30 March 2027. A separate stock exchange notice will be issued by Faron's Board of Directors to convene the meeting.

About bexmarilimab

Bexmarilimab is Faron's proprietary, investigational immunotherapy designed to overcome resistance to existing treatments and optimize clinical outcomes by targeting myeloid cell function. It binds to Clever-1, a receptor on immunosuppressive macrophages that helps cancer evade the immune system. By targeting Clever-1, bexmarilimab reprograms the tumor microenvironment to ignite a potent anti-tumor immune response.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Faron (AIM:FARN, First North:FARON) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies. Its mission is to bring the promise of immunotherapy to a broader population by uncovering novel ways to control and harness the power of the immune system. The Company's lead asset is bexmarilimab, a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody, with the potential to remove immunosuppression of cancers through reprogramming myeloid cell function. Bexmarilimab is being investigated in Phase 1/2 clinical trials as a potential therapy for patients with hematological cancers and solid tumors in combination with other standard treatments. Further information is available at www.faron.com.

For more information, please contact:

IR Partners, Finland

(Media)

Kare Laukkanen



+358 50 553 9535 / +44 7 469 766 223

kare.laukkanen@irpartners.fi LifeSci Advisors, US

(Investors)

Daniel Ferry +1 617 430-7576 daniel@lifesciadvisors.com Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

(Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Sandy Jamieson, Jo Turner +44 (0) 207 213 0880 Sisu Partners Oy

(Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North)

Juha Karttunen

Jukka Järvelä +358 (0)40 555 4727

+358 (0)50 553 8990

SOURCE: Faron Pharmaceuticals

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/farons-financial-calendar-2027-1254713