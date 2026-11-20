Klarna is Adyen's first non-card, local payment method for agentic commerce

Klarna (NYSE: KLAR), the everyday finance network, and Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) today announced that shoppers can now pay with Klarna when an AI agent checks out for them through Adyen Agentic. Klarna is the first payment option beyond cards available in Adyen Agentic, Adyen's agentic commerce suite, and merchants that already offer Klarna through Adyen can switch it on with no new integration work.

Today, most AI shopping agents complete purchases with a stored credit or debit card, leaving out flexible payment options that many shoppers choose at regular checkout. With Klarna now a payment method within Adyen Agentic, the agent shows shoppers the same Klarna options the merchant already offers, such as paying in full, in interest-free installments or with financing. Shoppers review and confirm every purchase before it is completed.

Adyen built the integration on Klarna's open payment handler, a published specification that lets any payment provider add Klarna to AI agent checkout.

"Agentic commerce only works if shoppers keep the choice and control they have at any other checkout," said Darren Moore, Head of Agentic Commerce Payments at Klarna "We published our payment handler as an open standard so partners could build on it, and Adyen is the first to bring it live."

"Businesses want to integrate once and reach shoppers across every AI platform, with the payment methods their customers already use," said Shep Smith, President of North America, Adyen. "The Adyen Agentic product suite is open by design, allowing merchants to integrate once and participate across evolving AI platforms, protocols, and experiences as agentic commerce evolves."

About Klarna

Klarna is the everyday finance network. With over 122 million global active Klarna users and 3.8 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay Google Pay. Over 1.35 million retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com.

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, Uber, H&M, and eBay. The cooperation with Klarna as described in this update underlines Adyen's continuous expansion of supported payment methods over the years.

Category: Partnership News

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Contacts:

press@klarna.com