ADFW 2026 Unveils Largest-Ever Partner-Driven Programme, Headlined by L'IMAD

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW), hosted by the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi - ADGM, has unveiled the largest-ever programme of partner-led activations for its fifth edition, taking place from 7-10 December 2026.

Reflecting this year's theme, 'The Capital Community, Powered by Partnerships', leading global institutions will play an active role in shaping the ADFW programme with flagship summits, forums, private leadership dialogues, and investor engagements across finance, investment, technology, energy and global markets.

Headline Partner L'IMAD, a sovereign investor of the Government of Abu Dhabi, will have a significant presence across ADFW 2026, supporting key platforms including the Abu Dhabi Economic Forum (ADEF), the Infrastructure Summit, and Al Abu Dhabi. Situated at the heart of the sprawling event venue, the L'IMAD Arena will host the opening ceremony as well as some of the week's most significant on-stage conversations, while also offering a dedicated pavilion bringing together local and international leaders.

Meanwhile, ADFW Premier Partners ADCB, Hanwha, XRG, and Modon will contribute across some of ADFW's major platforms. ADCB will co-present Asset Abu Dhabi and ADEF; Hanwha will co-present the Global Markets Summit, Risk 4.0, and Fintech Abu Dhabi, while XRG will host New Energy Finance as both a public forum and private leadership dialogue. Modon will participate in the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Summit and ADFW Opening Gala.

In addition, the Milken Institute will host its eighth annual Middle East and Africa Summit on 7-8 December during ADFW 2026, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a global investment hub by convening leading investors, business leaders and policymakers to explore regional opportunities and drive long-term growth.

Elsewhere, Strategic Partners Mubadala, FAB, Binance, Hub71, OMNIYAT, and Capital.com will lead and support programmes spanning asset management, fintech, digital assets, technology, real estate and global markets. Mubadala will serve as thematic partner of Asset Abu Dhabi, while FAB and Binance will contribute to Fintech Abu Dhabi. Binance will also be supporting Blockchain Abu Dhabi.

Hub71 will stage a four-day Growth Summit, bringing together leaders from enterprise, venture capital, and technology, alongside dedicated founder and investor engagements. UBS will bring a strong global investment and private wealth dimension to ADFW, convening leading hedge fund, family office and private wealth communities through the UBS Investor Forum and International Family Office Congress.

Salem Al Darei, CEO of ADGM Authority, said, "The strength of Abu Dhabi's financial ecosystem lies in the institutions that contribute to it and the partnerships that connect them. This year, our partners are playing an active role in shaping ADFW, bringing their leadership and global networks to programmes spanning investment, technology, energy, markets and economic growth. Through these significant partnerships, we will create a more meaningful dialogue, deepen global connections, and drive greater potential to unlock new opportunities for Abu Dhabi and international markets."

Ominiyat will support ADFW's real estate programme through dedicated showcases and senior leadership engagements, co-hosting the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Summit, and highlighting key investment opportunities across the sector. As part of the real estate programme, Al Ain Holding and SAAS will also feature through their dedicated pavilion, providing a platform to showcase their projects.

ADX will also play an active role in the programme, co-presenting ADEF and showcasing Abu Dhabi-listed companies to ADFW's international investor audience.

Across four thematic days, ADFW will examine the major forces influencing capital allocation and economic growth in 2027 and beyond. Day One will focus on Abu Dhabi's Falcon Economy, global markets, and macroeconomic megatrends; Day Two on asset management, private markets, and wealth; Day Three on AI, fintech, digital assets, and financial innovation; and Day Four on sustainable finance and long-term economic and societal resilience.

Further speakers and programme details will be announced in the lead-up to ADFW 2026.

For more information and to register, visit: www.adfw.com.

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