SUNLU Showcases Material Solutions and Engages with the Global 3D Printing Community at Formnext 2026

The company presented new material and equipment solutions, shared insights on filament moisture management, and connected with industry professionals in Frankfurt.

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SUNLU, a developer of 3D printing materials and related equipment, participated in Formnext 2026 in Frankfurt from November 17 to 20. The exhibition provided an opportunity to present its latest solutions and exchange views with customers, industry professionals, and partners on material performance and everyday printing needs.

SUNLU showcased the i10 Dehumidifying Cabinet, the S4 Pro Filament Dryer, and its updated 2.0 filament range: PLA+ 2.0, PETG 2.0, Silk PLA+ 2.0, and High Speed PLA+ 2.0.

Addressing Moisture Management in 3D Printing

On November 19, Mathieu Noguier, SUNLU's European Sales and Marketing Manager, delivered a presentation on the i10 Dehumidifying Cabinet. The session explored how environmental moisture and filament storage can affect material handling and printing consistency, highlighting the importance of proper storage alongside material selection.

The i10 Dehumidifying Cabinet and S4 Pro Filament Dryer address distinct needs in filament management. At Formnext, visitors had the opportunity to learn how SUNLU's drying and storage solutions can support a more controlled printing workflow.

Developing Materials for Different Printing Requirements

SUNLU's updated 2.0 filament range serves a variety of printing needs, from everyday projects to applications that prioritize printing speed or specific visual effects. The company also presented selected engineering materials for more demanding applications, with properties such as heat, wear, or impact resistance depending on the material.

Connecting with the Industry and Looking Ahead

Formnext also gave SUNLU the opportunity to hear directly from users and industry stakeholders, discuss emerging needs, and explore potential cooperation for 2027. These conversations help the company better understand evolving material requirements and user expectations across different markets and applications.

SUNLU will continue engaging with the global 3D printing community through product development, technical content, demonstrations, and industry events. The company is also running its 2026 Black Friday campaign from November 6 to November 30. Visit the official SUNLU store for more details.

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