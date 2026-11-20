Sigtuna, Sweden--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2026) - Johan Sebastian Bergenwall, of Charlottenberg 456, 193 41 Sigtuna, Sweden, announces that on 28 April 2026 the 7,615,200 common shares of NordX Metals Corp. (CSE: NRDX) (then United Lithium Corp.) (the "Company"), Suite 710, 1030 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, held through Mountain Wall Capital AB, a company wholly owned by him, were transferred to Quantum Leben AG as registered holder for a capital insurance policy of which Mountain Wall Capital AB is the policyholder. The transfer was made under a transfer agreement of 27 April 2026, not on a market. No cash was paid; the agreement states that the assignment is gratuitous and gives the value of the shares as CAD 1,941,876 (CAD 0.255 per share). The insurer booked the shares into the policy on 4 May 2026.

The policy's general terms state that the insurer owns the assets in the policy and that the policyholder has a claim on the insurer equal to their value less costs, fees and taxes, and no right in the assets themselves. The insurer's distributor has stated in writing that Mountain Wall Capital AB, as policyholder, chooses the investments, each subject to the insurer's approval, that the insurer does not act on the shares, including voting, without Mountain Wall Capital AB's written consent, and that Mountain Wall Capital AB may ask for securities to be transferred out of the policy without selling them, where a transfer is possible. Mr. Bergenwall reports the shares as beneficially owned by him through Mountain Wall Capital AB, as in his report for the event of 12 June 2026. The number of securities he reports did not change: before and after the transfer he reports as beneficially owned 7,781,860 common shares, 166,660 warrants and 400,000 options, being 9.79 % of the 79,469,308 outstanding common shares, or 10.43 % on a partially diluted basis. All figures are before the Company's 2-for-1 share consolidation of 19 May 2026. After the private placement of 12 June 2026 his percentage was below 10 % (9.55 % on a partially diluted basis), as stated in his news release and report for that event.

Mr. Bergenwall is also filing an amended early warning report for the event of 9 March 2026. It states that before that date Mountain Wall Capital AB had signed agreements to transfer the shares it held to Quantum Leben AG for the capital insurance policy.

Mr. Bergenwall and Mountain Wall Capital AB hold the securities for investment. Mr. Bergenwall may acquire or dispose of securities of the Company depending on market conditions and his own circumstances. Neither has other plans of the kind listed in Item 5 of Form 62-103F1. No exemption from the formal bid requirements is relied on.

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