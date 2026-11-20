Epitech Group S.p.A., an Italian biopharmaceutical firm specializing in neuro-inflammation, and Horus Pharma, a French laboratory specializing in ophthalmology, announce a global licensing agreement for adelmidrol, a molecule belonging to the ALIAmide family, developed by Epitech Group.

This agreement grants Horus Pharma exclusive rights to develop and market adelmidrol for human ophthalmology and periocular dermatology applications. It aims to explore new approaches to address unmet medical needs in eye health.

A combination of complementary scientific expertise

Epitech Group has been studying ALIAmides and their role in physiological regulatory mechanisms for over 30 years, building on the research of Rita Levi-Montalcini, the 1986 Nobel Prize in Medicine laureate who first identified the ALIA mechanism. Horus Pharma, for its part, contributes over 20 years of ophthalmology expertise, strong R&D capabilities, and its international presence.

Against the backdrop of an aging population, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the increasing complexity of ocular surface disorders, the partners wish to explore the potential of adelmidrol. Horus Pharma will manage the development and marketing of new ophthalmic solutions containing this molecule.

Joint ambitions on a global scale

"We're delighted to join forces with Horus Pharma, whose recognized ophthalmology expertise and commitment to scientific innovation make it an ideal partner. This partnership will enable us to explore prospects for this molecule in the field of eye health, on a global scale," declares Raffaella della Valle, CEO of Epitech Group S.p.A.

"The work that we've carried out has further strengthened our interest in the potential of adelmidrol in terms of eye health and the opportunities it could unlock. We're particularly pleased to combine our expertise with that of Epitech Group. We want to continue exploring this molecule and helping to come up with new solutions to benefit patients and healthcare professionals alike," emphasizes Claude Claret, CEO of Horus Pharma.

This agreement combines research into ALIAmides and expertise in ophthalmology to drive innovation in eye health.

The original source-language text of this announcement is the official, authoritative version. Translations are provided as an accommodation only, and should be cross-referenced with the source-language text, which is the only version of the text intended to have legal effect.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261120146717/en/

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