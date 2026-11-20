BERLIN, MD / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2026 / Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX:TYCB), parent company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank (the "Bank"), announced a $125,000 commitment to Diakonia's Supportive Living Campus Capital Campaign.

The $15.25 million project will expand Diakonia's ability to serve Maryland's Lower Eastern Shore by bringing key programs and services together on one campus. The facility will include an expanded Food Pantry, Veteran Support and Outreach Center, Thrift Store, administrative offices, and, in a future phase, 42 units of supportive housing. Diakonia's Emergency Shelter will continue operating from its current location in West Ocean City.

"Taylor Bank has always believed in investing in the communities we serve, and Diakonia's Supportive Living Campus represents an opportunity to make a lasting difference right here at home," said M. Dean Lewis, Chief Executive Officer and President of Taylor Bank. "We've been proud to stand alongside Diakonia throughout this journey, and we're excited to see this vision becoming a reality for the individuals and families who need it most."

"Dean Lewis and the entire Taylor Bank team have been beside us since the beginning, and their leadership has been a crucial part of this project's success," said Ken Argot, Executive Director of Diakonia. "Their $125,000 investment is a tremendous show of confidence in our mission and the future of the Supportive Living Campus. We're incredibly grateful for their continued partnership and commitment to our community."

Taylor Bank is proud to invest in a project that will expand resources, housing opportunities, and support services across the Lower Eastern Shore. To learn more about Diakonia's Supportive Living Campus, visit www.diakoniaoc.org.

Photo Caption: Left to Right: Dean Lewis, President and CEO of Taylor Bank; Wes McCabe, Diakonia Board Member and Vice President, Loan & Business Development Officer at Taylor Bank; Ken Argot, Executive Director of Diakonia; and Amanda Shick, Development Director of Diakonia.

Photo Credit: Emily VanGasbeck, Diakonia Veteran Services Case Manager

About Calvin B. Taylor Bank

Calvin B. Taylor Bank, the banking subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: TYCB), has been a trusted financial partner on the Delmarva Peninsula since its founding in 1890. Headquartered in Berlin, Maryland, the Bank provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services, including loans, deposit products, and modern payment solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

With 12 full-service branches across Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia, and Loan Production Offices in Salisbury, Maryland, and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Taylor Bank offers responsive service built on personal relationships, with experienced local bankers who make decisions right here in the community. The Bank is committed to building lasting customer relationships, supporting local economic growth, and investing in the communities it serves.

Media Contact

Tori Cross, Marketing Director, AVP

410-641-1700, taylorbank.com

SOURCE: Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/taylor-bank-announces-125-000-commitment-to-diakonias-supportive-liv-1254714