Beacon Media Brings Bandai's Visionary Tamagotchi 30th Anniversary Celebration to Life With an Immersive Times Square Fan Experience, Culminating in a Spectacular Synchronized Screen Takeover on November 22

Bandai's Landmark Tamagotchi 30th Anniversary Celebration Transforms Times Square Into a Global Stage, Highlighting Beacon Media's Role in Creating Major Entertainment Moments.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2026 / Kartoon Studios (NYSE American:TOON) today announced that its Beacon Media subsidiary has partnered with Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. on the upcoming Tamagotchi Times Square Spectacular event, a landmark celebration of the global pop-culture phenomenon's 30th anniversary on November 22 in New York City.

Driven by Bandai, the free, all-day celebration will bring Tamagotchi fans to the heart of Times Square for an interactive experience culminating in a one-night-only, 30-minute takeover of some of the world's most iconic digital screens. The event is expected to be a defining public moment in the brand's anniversary year, connecting longtime fans with a new generation of consumers.

For Kartoon Studios, the engagement highlights Beacon Media's role in supporting a major global brand at a high-visibility cultural moment. The Times Square activation provides a prominent platform for a Tamagotchi anniversary story and demonstrates the type of integrated communications opportunity Beacon Media Group can support for leading brands across entertainment, toys, collectibles and consumer products.

"The Tamagotchi 30th anniversary is a terrific example of the scale, cultural relevance and broad consumer appeal that can come together around an iconic global brand," said Kathleen Campisano, Global CMO & General Manager of Beacon Media Group. "We're pleased to be working with Bandai to help bring this milestone to life in one of the world's most visible settings. Times Square creates an extraordinary opportunity to engage fans, generate attention and celebrate a brand that has connected generations."

Tamagotchi debuted in Japan in 1996 and has since grown from a pioneering digital pet into a global pop-culture phenomenon spanning generations. The brand has shipped more than 100 million devices worldwide, reflecting its enduring connection with fans and continued relevance across toys, fashion, lifestyle collaborations, customization and digital experiences.

"Technology and the way we connect have changed enormously in 30 years, but the simple emotional connection at the heart of Tamagotchi has not," stated Taro Tsuji, Chief Tamagotchi Officer. "Seeing what started as a few special pixels in 1996 now light up Times Square three decades later is a remarkable way to celebrate how far the brand has come. It gives us the chance to bring longtime fans and a new generation together for a moment of appreciation and celebration that belongs to all of them."

The Times Square Spectacular anchors a broader wave of anniversary activity across the New York region and beyond. Additional experiences include a Tamagotchi activation at the FAO Schwarz flagship at 30 Rockefeller Plaza; MINISO pop-ups at American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Barton Creek Square in Austin, Texas; and a month-long 30th anniversary experience inside Roblox's Main Street RP. Anniversary promotions will also take place at select Bandai retail locations and partner destinations throughout the New York area.

TAMAGOTCHI TIMES SQUARE SPECTACULAR - EVENT DETAILS

What: Tamagotchi Times Square Spectacular: A 30th Anniversary Celebration

When: Sunday, November 22, 2026, 9:00 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Screen takeover: Sunday, November 22, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. (30 minutes)

Where: Duffy Square, Times Square, New York City (between 45th and 47th Streets, Broadway and Seventh Avenue)

Cost: Free and open to fans of all ages

The public experience will feature interactive activities, product displays, photo opportunities, fan meetups, appearances by Tamagotchi characters Mametchi and Mimitchi, and fan giveaways, including an exclusive trading card while supplies last.

About Tamagotchi

Tamagotchi is the original virtual reality pet that has been capturing hearts around the world since its debut in 1996. A cultural icon that has grown with generations, Tamagotchi offers fans of all ages a fun, interactive experience where they can care for and connect with their digital companion anytime, anywhere. With a legacy of creativity and emotional connection, Tamagotchi continues to evolve with new features, styles, and technology, bringing timeless play to life in fresh and exciting ways. Tamagotchi represents the company's mission to deliver "Fun For All into the Future." Learn more at tamagotchi-official.com.

About Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. is a leader in developing engaging, quality toys that capture children's and collectors' imaginative spirit and provide endless "Fun For All into the Future." Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America is the manufacturer and master toy licensee of some of the most popular brands in collectibles, children's toys and entertainment today, including Gundam, Tamagotchi, Dragon Ball, Vital Hero, Anime Heroes, Tamashii Nations, Bandai Hobby and MegaHouse. BNTCA is proud to be the official distributor in the US for Mr. Hobby, nanoblock and official Studio Ghibli merchandise. For more information, visit bandai.com.

About Kartoon Studios

Kartoon Studios (NYSE American:TOON) is a global, vertically integrated children's and family entertainment company turning owned and controlled intellectual property into enduring, multi-platform franchises. The Company develops, produces, distributes, licenses and monetizes content across the full value chain, creating multiple revenue opportunities and long-term brand value.

Kartoon Studios' growth portfolio includes Hundred Acre Wood and the Stan Lee Universe, alongside established brands and an extensive programming library. The Company operates Mainframe Studios and Toon Media Networks, as well as Beacon Media Group, a full-service marketing, communications and media agency subsidiary focused on children and family. Together, these assets provide production capabilities, direct audience access and distribution across linear television, AVOD, SVOD, FAST channels and streaming platforms in more than 60 territories. Kartoon Studios is focused on converting its intellectual property, infrastructure and global reach into scalable franchise growth and long-term shareholder value.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding: the timing, scope, attendance and success of the Tamagotchi Times Square Spectacular event and related anniversary activations; the expected visibility, publicity and consumer engagement to be generated by the event; Beacon Media's role in the event and the anticipated benefits to Beacon Media and the Company of its relationship with Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.; Beacon Media's ability to support, attract and retain leading brands across entertainment, toys, collectibles and consumer products and to secure additional integrated communications engagements; and converting the Company's intellectual property, infrastructure and global reach into scalable franchise growth and long-term shareholder value. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the risk that the event or related activations are delayed, modified or cancelled, including as a result of weather, permitting, security, technical or other factors outside the Company's control; the Company's reliance on Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc., screen operators, venue partners and other third parties to plan, produce and execute the event; the level of public and media interest in the event; Beacon Media's ability to generate revenue from, and maintain, its client relationships; competitive pressure from other marketing, communications and media agencies; the Company's ability to manage its cost structure and achieve profitability; the Company's ability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms, if at all; fluctuations in the results of the Company's operations from period to period; general economic and financial conditions; the Company's ability to anticipate changes in popular culture, media and movies, fashion and technology; the Company's ability to market and advertise its products and services; the Company's reliance on third parties to promote its products; the Company's ability to keep pace with technological advances; the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property and those other risk factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Lytham Partners, LLC

ir@kartoonstudios.com

MEDIA RELATIONS CONTACT:

pr@kartoonstudios.com

SOURCE: Kartoon Studios

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/kartoon-studios-beacon-media-partners-with-bandai-on-tamagotchis-landmark-30th-1254651