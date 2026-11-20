ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2026 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with First Phosphate Corp. (Nasdaq:PHOS)(CSE:PHOS)(OTCQX:FRSPF)(FSE:KD0) and Zeo Energy Corp. (Nasdaq:ZEO) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored television program airing on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, November 21, at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the United States.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

PHOS: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/phos_access

ZEO: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/zeo_access

PHOS: Onshoring North America's LFP Battery Supply Chain

John Passalacqua, CEO and Director of First Phosphate, joins the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show to discuss the company's strategy to establish a North American supply chain for lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. With China dominating global LFP battery production, First Phosphate is advancing its high-purity igneous phosphate resource in Québec to support growing demand for domestically sourced battery materials used in energy storage and other applications.

Passalacqua highlights the company's flagship Bégin-Lamarche project, which contains approximately 294 million tonnes of mineral resources. A preliminary economic assessment outlined a net present value of approximately C$2.1 billion and an internal rate of return of 37%. First Phosphate has also secured definitive offtake agreements covering at least 200,000 tonnes of phosphate concentrate and 60,000 tonnes of phosphoric acid annually, demonstrating significant commercial interest in its planned production.

The interview also explores First Phosphate's development milestones and international financing opportunities. With its mine and phosphoric acid projects recognized under a G7 critical minerals initiative, the company has attracted significant potential financing support from European export credit agencies. Key upcoming catalysts include a feasibility study targeted for Q1 2027, permitting anticipated by Q1 2028, and a final investment decision planned for Q2 2028, positioning First Phosphate to pursue commercial production by 2030.

ZEO: Expanding into Commercial and Data Center Power

Tim Bridgewater, Chairman and CEO of Zeo Energy, joins the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show to discuss the Company's expanding clean energy platform and strategy to capitalize on rising electricity demand. With more than 30,000 installations, Zeo has established a residential solar and battery storage business focused on reducing customer energy costs. The Company is now leveraging that expertise to pursue commercial and data center opportunities as demand for reliable, grid-independent power accelerates.

Bridgewater highlights Zeo's resilience through a challenging residential solar market, where disciplined cost management and strategic acquisitions have positioned the Company for renewed growth. The acquisition of Heliogen expanded Zeo's capabilities in on-site power generation and long-duration energy storage. Strategic relationships with Fulcrum, Ewise, and Creekstone Energy are helping build a pipeline of commercial and utility-scale projects, including opportunities to serve energy-intensive data centers.

The interview also explores Zeo's financial discipline and growth priorities. Following the early repayment of its convertible debt, the Company reports zero corporate debt, providing greater financial flexibility as it expands into commercial markets. With residential solar demand recovering, reduced industry competition, and growing demand for cost-effective energy solutions, Zeo is positioning itself to capture opportunities across residential, commercial, and utility-scale markets.

PHOS and ZEO are clients of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About First Phosphate Corp.

First Phosphate (NASDAQ: PHOS)(CSE: PHOS)(OTCQX: FRSPF)(FSE: KD0) is a mineral exploration and development and clean technology company dedicated to building and reshoring a vertically integrated mine-to-market supply chain for the production of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries in North America. Target markets include energy storage, data centers, robotics, mobility, and national security.

First Phosphate's flagship Bégin-Lamarche property, located in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Québec, Canada, represents a rare North American igneous phosphate resource producing high-purity phosphate characterized by very low levels of impurities.

Investor Relations: https://firstphosphate.com/investors

Media Relations: https://firstphosphate.com/contact

Website: www.FirstPhosphate.com

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About Zeo Energy Corp.

Zeo Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: ZEO) is a diversified clean energy company providing residential, commercial, industrial, and utility-scale solutions that cut costs and carbon emissions. Zeo operates Sunergy, a residential solar, distributed energy, and efficiency solutions business. It also operates Heliogen, a long-duration energy generation and storage business designed to deliver renewable power for high-demand applications such as data centers and other energy-intensive industries. With its vertically integrated approach, Zeo helps customers secure cost-effective, 24x7 clean energy.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US and CNBC; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

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Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Certain statements regarding First Phosphate Corp. ("First Phosphate"), Zeo Energy Corp. ("Zeo Energy"), and their respective businesses, operations, plans and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors should review First Phosphate's and Zeo Energy's respective regulatory filings for additional information regarding the companies and the risks associated with an investment in their securities. RedChip Companies, Inc. provides investor relations and media services to First Phosphate and Zeo Energy and receives compensation for those services. Visit https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures for details. The information regarding First Phosphate and Zeo Energy contained in this release has been derived from information provided by the respective companies or from publicly available sources. RedChip does not independently verify all such information and makes no representation or warranty as to its accuracy or completeness. Nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

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SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/first-phosphate-and-zeo-energy-interviews-to-air-nationally-on-t-1254717