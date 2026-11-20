Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2026) - Clip Money Inc. (TSXV: CLIP) ("Clip Money" or the "Company"), a company that operates a multi-bank self-service deposit system for businesses, is pleased to announce its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. The Company reported continued revenue growth in the second quarter of 2026, up 42% from Q2 2025, while cost of revenues were up only 17% during the same time period, maintaining high operating leverage.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights:

Revenue for the third quarter of 2026 ("Q3 2026") was $2,427,711, compared to $1,435,501 in the third quarter of 2025 ("Q3 2025"), which equates to 69% growth year-over-year ("YoY"). Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $6,104,381, compared to $3,757,794 in the first nine months of 2025, representing 62% growth YoY.

Revenue growth continues to outpace changes in Cost of Revenue ("COR"). Q3 2026 COR of $1,586,509 was up 22% YoY from $1,301,817 in Q3 2025, expanding gross profit to $841,202 from $133,684 in Q3 2025.

Year-over-Year (YoY) revenue growth for Q3 2026 was primarily fueled by a 28% increase in new deposit users and a 30% increase in revenue per user. This deposit revenue expansion was further supported by strong contributions from new Clip products, such as ClipChange, which saw a 157% increase in YoY revenue. The increase is also attributed to new customers using other deposit options, such as an 820% YoY increase for Clip Center and a 473% increase for Clip ATM.

Operating loss for Q3 2026 was $725,054, compared to $1,853,905 in Q3 2025, which represents a decrease of 61% YoY. Net loss for Q3 2026 was $1,411,047, compared to $2,889,679 in Q3 2025, which represents a decrease of 51% YoY. Net loss per share was $(0.01) in Q3 2026, compared to $(0.03) in Q3 2025.

Network & Customer Highlights:

Active customer locations reached 5,076 in Q3 2026. Customer location growth from Q2, 2026 was over 16% and included 4 new nationwide brands in the specialty retail, apparel and entertainment industries alongside network expansion with 5 existing customers.

Regions Bank announced the launch of a treasury management solution with Clip Money and NCR Atleos that enables businesses to deposit cash through more than 8,100 Clip Money locations across the U.S., extending deposit access beyond Regions Bank's branch network. Regions Bank Expands Treasury Management Capabilities Through Clip Money and NCR Atleos | Regions Financial Corporation

Building on the growth of our core ClipChange solution, Clip launched ClipChange Courier this quarter. This new enhancement allows businesses to easily customize note and coin orders through the Clip Cashboard for direct delivery to their locations, providing greater flexibility alongside our highly successful mail-delivery service.

"Our third quarter results represent an acceleration for Clip Money. Achieving 69% year-over-year revenue growth while our cost of revenue grew by only 22% demonstrates the exceptional operating leverage and scalability inherent in our network. Beyond our financial performance, we crossed a major milestone of 5,000 active customer locations, welcoming several marquee national brands and expanding our relationship with existing clients. We are equally excited about the momentum in our channel strategy. Our expanded partnership with NCR Atleos and Regions Bank validates Clip as a critical infrastructure partner for financial institutions, opening up immense new market access as we head into the end of the year."

Joseph Arrage (CEO & Co-Founder)

Subsequent Events

RSU Grants

On October 8, 2026, the Company announced the issuance of 1,455,000 restricted share units to certain executives and directors to recognize past performance. All of the RSUs awarded to non-executive directors will vest 12 months after the date of the grant, and all of the RSUs awarded to executives will vest over a three-year period following the date of the grant, with one-third vesting every 12 months. The RSUs will be governed by the terms of the Company's amended and restated omnibus equity incentive plan.

Private Placement

On October 22, 2026, the Company announced the closing of the second tranche of a non-brokered private placement, pursuant to which it has issued 6,177,028 common shares in the capital of the Company at a price of CAD$0.144 per Common Share for gross proceeds of USD$628,438 (CAD$889,492) to 18 investors, including six who are insiders of the Company.

Additional Information

The Company's interim condensed consolidated financial statements, notes to financial statements, and management discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 are available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Unless otherwise indicated, all references to "$" in this press release refer to U.S. dollars.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the future success of the Company's business.

The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Clip Money Inc.

Clip operates a multi-bank self-service deposit system for businesses through the Clip Money network that gives users the capability of making deposits outside of their bank branch at top retailers and shopping malls. Rather than having to go to their personal bank branch or using a cash pickup service, businesses can deposit their cash at any ClipDrop Box, ClipATM, or ClipCenter located near them. After being deposited, the funds will automatically be credited to the business' bank account, usually within one business day. The Company combines functional hardware, an intuitive mobile app and an innovative cloud-based transaction engine that maximizes business-banking transactions. Combined with mobile user applications, Clip offers a cost-effective and convenient solution for business banking deposits in metropolitan statistical areas across the United States. For more information about the Company, visit www.clipmoney.com.

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