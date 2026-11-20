Enphase Energy is expanding its hardware lineup across home systems, commercial buildings, and high-power AI infrastructure. The company exhibited its new products at RE+ Las Vegas 2026. "RE+ is where installers, developers, and utilities see the full Enphase platform in one place," said Ken Fong, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy. "This year, that platform runs from the home to the commercial rooftop to data center applications and beyond, all built on the same distributed, semiconductor-based architecture." IQ Battery G5 The IQ Battery G5 was built to pack more home storage into ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...