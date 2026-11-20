Duetti Raises $665 Million to Support Independent Artists: NYSE Content Update
NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on November 20th
- Duetti's latest funding round brings its capital raised to more than $1.3 billion.
- The music financing and catalog management company partners with independent artists, producers, and songwriters.
- Duetti has completed more than 1,600 catalog investments since it was founded in 2022.
- CEO Lior Tibon will join NYSE Live to discuss why independent artists' catalogs are an attractive asset.
- State Street Investment Management and UC Investments spotlight their latest product.
- The State Street SPDR UC Investments 90/10 Endowment Strategy Index ETF (NYSE Arca: UCBG) combines U.S. equity exposure with corporate bond exposure.
- State Street Investment Management's Anna Paglia and UC Investments' Jagdeep Singh Bachher will join Taking Stock to share more details about the fund.
- CesiumAstro secured $730 million in Series D funding.
- The round values the space and defense communications firm at more than $4.5 billion.
- CesiumAstro has raised over $1.2 billion this year.
- CFO Ken Smith will tell NYSE TV how the capital is helping the company expand into developing + operating its own satellite infrastructure.
Opening Bell
Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) celebrates the 20th anniversary of its listing
Closing Bell
State Street Investment Management and UC Investments (NYSE Arca: UCBG) celebrates the new UCBG product launch
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial
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