Duetti Raises $665 Million to Support Independent Artists: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on November 20th

Duetti's latest funding round brings its capital raised to more than $1.3 billion. The music financing and catalog management company partners with independent artists, producers, and songwriters. Duetti has completed more than 1,600 catalog investments since it was founded in 2022. CEO Lior Tibon will join NYSE Live to discuss why independent artists' catalogs are an attractive asset.

State Street Investment Management and UC Investments spotlight their latest product. The State Street SPDR UC Investments 90/10 Endowment Strategy Index ETF (NYSE Arca: UCBG) combines U.S. equity exposure with corporate bond exposure. State Street Investment Management's Anna Paglia and UC Investments' Jagdeep Singh Bachher will join Taking Stock to share more details about the fund.

CesiumAstro secured $730 million in Series D funding. The round values the space and defense communications firm at more than $4.5 billion. CesiumAstro has raised over $1.2 billion this year. CFO Ken Smith will tell NYSE TV how the capital is helping the company expand into developing + operating its own satellite infrastructure.



Opening Bell

Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) celebrates the 20th anniversary of its listing

Closing Bell

State Street Investment Management and UC Investments (NYSE Arca: UCBG) celebrates the new UCBG product launch

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

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