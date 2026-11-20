First in-human clinical cases in Europe demonstrate use in lymphatic surgery and head & neck surgery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MMI, (Medical Microinstruments, Inc.), a robotics company dedicated to increasing treatment options and improving clinical outcomes for patients with complex conditions, today announced the European launch and initial clinical uses of NanoWrist Monopolar Scissors, an energy-enabled instrument for its Symani Surgical System. The new instrument enables surgeons to bring robotic precision and control to more aspects of complex microsurgical procedures with a multifunctional tool that supports efficient energy delivery and greater autonomy throughout cases such as lymphatic surgery and head & neck cancer surgery.

Purpose-built for Symani, NanoWrist Monopolar Scissors are the first and only fully articulated robotic electrosurgical instrument for open microsurgery. It is designed for use across a broad range of Symani applications, enabling surgeons to robotically perform sharp and blunt dissection, and cutting and coagulation of soft tissues with a single instrument.

"Adding energy to Symani not only puts more power in surgeons' hands but changes the way to think about energy instruments in microsurgery," said Mark Toland, CEO of MMI. "These clinical cases are just the beginning of a broader energy portfolio designed to expand what surgeons can do for patients with complex conditions."

At Bellvitge Hospital in Spain, Dr. Sergi Barrantes, Plastic Reconstructive Microsurgeon and Head of the Lymphedema Surgery Unit, used the new instrument during a procedure involving two lymphovenous bypasses (LVB) in a breast cancer patient with upper limb lymphedema. Symani was used throughout the procedure for tissue dissection, bleeding control, and completion of the anastomoses, or vessel connections. "Until now, part of the LVB procedure had to be performed manually. With this new tool, we can perform the entire microsurgical phase with the robot with a level of precision that is essential for these cases," said Dr. Barrantes.

At RWTH Aachen University in Germany, Monopolar Scissors were used to resect cancerous tissue in the head & neck region of a patient. The procedure was performed by Priv-Doz. Dr. Dr. Ashkan Rashad, Senior Managing Physician in the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. He commented, "For patients facing cancer and its complications, surgery is about more than treating disease. It is about preserving function and restoring quality of life, something especially important when navigating the head & neck region. Extending robotic precision to more of the procedure supports those goals by giving us greater control when working on such complex anatomy."

The launch builds on MMI's introduction of NanoWrist dissection instruments in 2025 and reflects its continued commitment to expanding Symani's capabilities across more of the microsurgical procedure. The new instrument which received CE Mark in October of 2026 is now available to hospitals across Europe. The company is working to expand regulatory approvals for this new instrument in global markets, including the U.S.

For additional information about MMI and its Symani Surgical System, visit www.mmimicro.com.

The NanoWrist Monopolar Scissors is a CE-marked medical device. FDA 510(k) pending. The NanoWrist Monopolar Scissors has not been cleared by the FDA, and its safety and effectiveness have not been established in the United States. It is not available for sale or use in the US, and future availability cannot be guaranteed. Consult your local representative to confirm availability in other geographies. For product indications specific to your region, visit www.mmimicro.com/indications .

About Medical Microinstruments, Inc. (MMI)

MMI is on a mission to advance robotic technology that pushes the limits of soft tissue open surgery and opens new opportunities for surgeons to restore quality of life for more patients with complex conditions. The company was founded in 2015 near Pisa, Italy, and its proprietary Symani Surgical System combines the world's smallest wristed microinstruments with tremor-reducing and motion-scaling technologies to address significant unmet patient needs across the globe. This first-of-its-kind surgical robotic platform for open, soft tissue micro-level surgery can help address microvascular repair and lymphatic repair. In Europe and APAC, it also addresses peripheral nerve repair. The Symani System is authorized for use in the U.S. by the FDA and is a CE Marked medical device in Europe. MMI is backed by global investors including Andera Partners, Angelini Ventures, BioStar Capital, Deerfield Management, Fidelity Management & Research Company, Fountain Healthcare Partners, Panakès Partners, RA Capital, Sambatech, S3 Ventures, and Wellington Partners.

Media Contact

Laura Bastardi, MWW

mmi@mww.com

Investor Relations Contact

Lisa Croke, MMI

lisa.croke@mmimicro.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7566b7ed-0144-4bde-9a74-890054e8e36b