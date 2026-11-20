UN Global Compact Brings Business and Government Together at COP31 to Accelerate Clean Energy Transition

ANTALYA, Türkiye, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The UN Global Compact today concluded two weeks of engagements at COP31 in Antalya, bringing together leaders from business, finance, Government and the United Nations across more than 20 sessions led by the UN Global Compact and its Country Networks to accelerate the clean energy transition, advance circularity and a just transition, and turn climate commitments into tangible action.

On 12 November, the 14th Annual High-Level Meeting of Caring for Climate, convened with the UN Environment Programme and UN Climate Change, brought together senior representatives from business, Government, finance, civil society and the United Nations to examine how climate ambition can be translated into credible transition plans, investment decisions and measurable results. Discussions focused on overcoming the financial, policy and infrastructure barriers holding back progress, and the collective action needed to accelerate implementation.

Building on these discussions, the UN Global Compact set out how businesses and Governments can work together to overcome the barriers to scaling clean energy. Developed with institutional partners following private-sector consultations between June and October 2026, including at the UN General Assembly Private Sector Forum, the paper responds to the UN Secretary-General's 2025 report, Seizing the Moment of Opportunity.

It finds that while most industries are struggling to meet their net-zero targets, businesses are ready to accelerate the transition through collective action. However, progress depends on addressing three critical barriers: the expansion of electricity grids, the high cost of capital and the financing needed to support long-term clean energy purchasing agreements.

The paper calls for closer cooperation between business, financial institutions and governments to accelerate renewable energy deployment, unlock investment in hard-to-abate sectors and ensure the transition is just and inclusive. It also sets out practical recommendations to create the policy and financial conditions needed to turn corporate climate commitments into investment and action at scale.

The same afternoon, the UN Global Compact, with the support of UNEP and the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), convened Collective Action for Circularity: Enabling Business Action across Industry and Value Chains, examining practical circular actions by business and industry, lessons from implementation and the barriers to scaling circular practices across global value chains. The session focused on where collaboration is needed to overcome challenges that no individual company can address alone, from product design and reverse logistics to who pays for end-of-life.

On 13 November, the UN Global Compact joined the International Labour Organization, the OECD and Global Compact Network Türkiye at the ILO Just Transition Pavilion for Scaling Responsible Business Conduct for a Just Transition, which looked beyond emissions to the social dimension of climate action. Participants examined how decent work, skills, social dialogue and human rights due diligence can be built into corporate transition plans as the clean energy transition reshapes workforces and value chains, and how the just transition mechanism under discussion at COP31 can connect international commitments with practical business action.

These priorities were reinforced through a series of engagements led by UN Global Compact Network Türkiye at the United Nations Türkiye Pavilion. On 12 November, the Network brought together representatives from eleven Country Networks for a roundtable examining the role of business in building an inclusive net-zero economy, exploring how corporate transition plans, inclusive workforce practices and transition finance can advance a just net-zero economy.

The discussions fed into the high-level panel, From Dialogue to Delivery: Business Recommendations for COP31, where the Network presented recommendations from its COP31 Roundtable Series to inform the Presidency's Action Agenda.

The programme also addressed the challenges facing some of the most difficult sectors to decarbonize, with a session examining opportunities to accelerate industrial decarbonization in Türkiye and beyond.

Beyond its own programme, the UN Global Compact took the business case for implementation into the wider conference. UN Assistant Secretary-General and Executive Director Sanda Ojiambo delivered a keynote on what implementation means for business at the Sustainable Innovation Forum, spoke at the High-Level Event on the Global Grids Accelerator and at the launch of the Taskforce on Net Zero Policy report, opened a session on ocean-based climate solutions with Lloyd's Register Foundation at the Ocean Pavilion, and joined discussions on women's leadership on climate hosted by the We Mean Business Coalition and BBVA.

Together, these engagements underscored the importance of closer cooperation between governments and the private sector to deliver a faster, more affordable and inclusive clean energy transition. They also highlighted the need to move beyond commitments to practical measures that mobilize capital, strengthen infrastructure and support businesses in implementing credible transition plans.

As attention turns from COP31 negotiations to implementation, the UN Global Compact will continue to work with businesses, governments and financial institutions to translate climate ambition into investment and action across energy, circularity, resilience and a just transition. Through its global network, practical guidance and collective action platforms, it will support companies in aligning business decisions with national climate priorities and accelerating progress on mitigation and a just transition.

About the United Nations Global Compact

As a special initiative of the United Nations Secretary-General, the UN Global Compact is a call to companies worldwide to align their operations and strategies with Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Our vision is clear: to mobilize business to transform sustainability ambition into action at the scale the world demands. With more than 25,000 participants and a presence in over 100 countries through 5 Regional Hubs and more than 70 Country Networks and expansion territories, the UN Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative. For more information, follow @globalcompact on social media and visit the UN Global Compact website.

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