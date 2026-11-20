Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2026) - Tempus Capital Inc. (CSE: TEMP) ("Tempus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of the sale of two investment properties located at 605 Richmond Street, London, Ontario, and 723 Richmond Street, London, Ontario.

The total selling price and consideration for the two properties was $4,625,000 in cash and a first mortgage of $450,000.

Russell Tanz, President and CEO of Tempus Capital, commented:

"We are very pleased to have completed the sale of these investment properties, realizing a highly favorable outcome for the Company.

Geographically, our current investments have transitioned from London, Ontario to Toronto, Ontario, where we see opportunities to grow."

Currently the company has an interest in three multi residential projects under development, which represents approximately $18.5 million in anticipated completed value.

With this transaction, Tempus maintains a strong balance sheet with minimal debt, positioning the Company to remain financially flexible and well-capitalized amid a volatile and rising interest rate environment. This financial strength will enable the Company to capitalize on opportunities arising from current market conditions.

About Tempus

Tempus is a real estate operating company engaged in the acquisition, development, and ownership of income-producing properties in Canada, focusing on strip mall shopping centres, storefront retail, and mixed residential and commercial properties. Tempus is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta.

On behalf of the board of directors

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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