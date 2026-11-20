Third-quarter SaaS revenue increases 25% with approximately 82% gross margin; resale revenue grows 19%

September restructuring expected to generate approximately $793,000 in annualized cost savings

Company continues evaluating potential defense technology acquisitions as part of its strategic diversification initiative

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYSZ) ("MySize" or the "Company"), a technology-driven company operating across fashion e-commerce, AI-powered sizing solutions, resale and brand distribution, today announced its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026.

For the first nine months of 2026, MySize generated revenue of $7.32 million, representing an increase of approximately 21% compared with $6.06 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Growth was primarily attributable to increased resale platform revenue and the inclusion of additional business activities in the Company's consolidated results.

Third-quarter revenue totaled $1.86 million, compared with $2.57 million in the prior-year period, a decrease of approximately 28%, reflecting lower Amazon sales due primarily to reduced inventory availability. Despite this decline, the Company's SaaS and resale segments continued to deliver year-over-year revenue growth.

During the quarter, MySize also advanced operational restructuring initiatives aimed at reducing its cost base, improving resource allocation and preserving liquidity, while continuing to evaluate opportunities to diversify its business through potential acquisitions in the defense technology sector.

Third Quarter 2026 Business Highlights

SaaS growth: SaaS Solutions revenue increased 25% year over year to $240,000, with gross margin of approximately 82%.

Resale momentum: Resale platform revenue increased approximately 19% to $413,000, compared with $347,000 in the prior-year quarter.

Operational restructuring: In September, MySize reduced the workforce at its Naiz Fit subsidiary by approximately 50%, which the Company estimates will result in annualized gross cost savings of approximately $793,000.

Capital raising: The Company completed a private placement in September 2026, generating approximately $2.5 million in gross proceeds and $2.12 million in net proceeds.

Strategic diversification: MySize continued evaluating potential acquisition opportunities in defense technology, consistent with the strategic initiative announced in September 2026.

Management Commentary

"2026 has been a period of important operational and strategic decisions for MySize," said Ronen Luzon, Chief Executive Officer of MySize.

"While our third-quarter results reflected inventory-related challenges in our Amazon business, we continued to see encouraging growth in our SaaS and resale operations. These results reinforce the importance of focusing our resources on businesses with differentiated capabilities and improving their operating economics.

"We have taken meaningful steps to streamline our organization, including a restructuring of Naiz Fit that we estimate will reduce annualized gross operating costs by approximately $793,000. Our immediate priorities remain disciplined cost management, liquidity preservation and more efficient capital allocation.

"At the same time, we are evaluating opportunities to expand beyond our traditional fashion technology and commerce activities. In particular, we see potential strategic opportunities in the defense technology sector, where we are assessing businesses with differentiated technologies and opportunities for long-term growth.

"Our objective is to build a more focused and financially sustainable organization while maintaining the flexibility to pursue transactions that we believe could create long-term shareholder value. We recognize the challenges reflected in our current financial performance and remain focused on execution, financial discipline and identifying the right strategic opportunities."

Strategic Diversification and Defense Technology Initiative

As previously announced in September 2026, MySize is evaluating potential acquisitions in the defense technology sector as part of a broader initiative to diversify its business portfolio and explore additional sources of long-term value creation.

The Company intends to evaluate potential opportunities based on factors including technological differentiation, commercial prospects, strategic fit, capital requirements and potential benefits to shareholders.

Any potential transaction would remain subject to satisfactory due diligence, financing availability, negotiation of definitive agreements, applicable regulatory and corporate approvals, Nasdaq requirements, and other customary conditions.

There can be no assurance that the Company's evaluation of potential opportunities will result in any completed acquisition. The Company does not undertake to disclose further developments unless and until a definitive agreement is executed or disclosure is otherwise required.

Operational Efficiency and Cost Optimization

During September 2026, MySize implemented a workforce reduction at Naiz Fit as part of its efforts to align operating expenses with current business conditions.

The restructuring is expected to generate approximately $793,000 in annualized cost savings, although the timing and amount of realized savings may differ from current estimates.

The Company continues to review its operating structure and resource allocation across its existing businesses, with an emphasis on managing inventory, controlling expenses and preserving cash.

Management expects these initiatives to support a more efficient operating structure, although the Company continues to face significant operating and liquidity challenges.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was $1.86 million, compared with $2.57 million for the corresponding period in 2025, a decrease of approximately 28%. The decline was primarily attributable to lower Amazon sales resulting from reduced inventory levels.

Gross profit was $591,000, compared with $1.01 million in the prior-year period. Gross margin was approximately 31.8%, compared with 39.2%.

Research and development expenses increased to $238,000 from $131,000, primarily reflecting higher subcontractor expenses and investments in AI tools.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased to $706,000 from $1.23 million, primarily due to lower Amazon fees associated with reduced sales activity.

General and administrative expenses increased to $1.32 million from $1.00 million, primarily reflecting the inclusion of TenPeaks' expenses in the consolidated results.

Total operating expenses were approximately $2.27 million, compared with $2.37 million in the prior-year quarter.

Operating loss was $1.68 million, compared with $1.36 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

Net loss was $1.80 million, compared with $1.34 million in the prior-year quarter.

Nine-Month 2026 Financial Results

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, revenue increased approximately 21% to $7.32 million, compared with $6.06 million for the corresponding period of 2025.

Gross profit was $2.50 million, compared with $2.55 million in the prior-year period, and gross margin declined to approximately 34.2% from approximately 42.1%.

Operating loss was $4.80 million, compared with $3.00 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

Net loss was $5.03 million, compared with $2.85 million for the first nine months of 2025.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2026, MySize held approximately $2.28 million in cash and cash equivalents and $130,000 in restricted cash, representing combined cash balances of approximately $2.41 million, compared with $2.56 million as of December 31, 2025.

Net cash used in operating activities for the first nine months of 2026 was approximately $3.04 million, compared with $2.81 million in the prior-year period.

In September 2026, the Company completed a private placement with gross proceeds of approximately $2.50 million and net proceeds of approximately $2.12 million.

The Company expects continued operating losses and negative operating cash flows for the foreseeable future. Based on projected cash flows and cash balances as of September 30, 2026, management believes existing cash will be sufficient to fund operations for less than 12 months. Accordingly, substantial doubt exists regarding the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

MySize will require additional capital in the near term to support its operations and potential strategic initiatives. There can be no assurance that additional financing will be available on acceptable terms or at all.

Outlook

Looking ahead, MySize's priorities include improving operational efficiency, managing inventory more effectively, reducing expenses and preserving liquidity across its existing businesses.

The Company also intends to continue evaluating strategic opportunities that may support its longer-term diversification objectives, including potential acquisitions in defense technology.

Management remains focused on balancing immediate financial and operational requirements with the evaluation of opportunities that could strengthen the Company's business portfolio over time.

About MySize, Inc.

MySize, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYSZ) operates businesses across fashion e-commerce, AI-powered sizing technology, resale and brand distribution. Its portfolio includes Orgad, Naiz Fit, Percentil and TenPeaks.

The Company is also evaluating strategic opportunities to diversify its business activities, including potential acquisitions in the defense technology sector.

For more information, visit www.mysizeid.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "evaluate," "seek," "may," "will," "could," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These statements include, among other matters, expectations regarding operational restructuring, anticipated cost savings, future operating performance, liquidity, financing needs, strategic diversification, potential acquisitions in the defense technology sector and opportunities for long-term shareholder value creation.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Such risks include, among others, the Company's ability to obtain additional financing and the dilution that may result; its history of operating losses and negative cash flows; its ability to continue as a going concern; its ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing requirements; its dependence on Amazon and changes in inventory availability, supply and customer demand; the execution and effects of restructuring initiatives and the realization of anticipated cost savings; the integration and performance of acquired businesses, including TenPeaks; the availability and suitability of acquisition targets; the ability to complete due diligence and negotiate definitive agreements; risks associated with entering the defense technology sector, in which the Company has no operating experience, including export control, government contracting, security clearance and foreign investment regulatory requirements; regulatory, corporate and stockholder approval requirements; political, economic and military conditions in Israel and the region; and currency exchange rate fluctuations.

Other risks include the Company's liquidity and additional capital requirements and the risks described in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the SEC. Readers are urged to review the Company's filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.

There can be no assurance that anticipated cost savings will be fully realized or that any potential strategic acquisition will be completed.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. MySize undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

Oren Elmaliah, CFO

[email protected]

SOURCE MySize