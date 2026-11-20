OBSBOT Introduces Tail 2 ADV and Tail Air 2: Expanding Creative Freedom for Professional Production Teams and Creators

Built on OBSBOT's proprietary AI tracking and pioneering PTZR innovation, two new Tail series cameras bring its vision of Autonomous Imaging into distinct production environments.

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading AI imaging brand OBSBOT introduced Tail 2 ADV and Tail Air 2, two new additions to its Tail series designed to address those challenges in different shooting environments on November 19. The products build on OBSBOT's expertise in AI algorithms, precision motion control and optics, enabling technology to take on more of the repeated work of filming while people retain creative control.

For anyone presenting, performing, or creating in front of a camera, constantly wondering if the camera is following can pull attention away from the moment that matters. Behind the camera, production teams face their own demands: keeping a moving subject framed, capturing details from a distance and managing multiple views as the action unfolds.

"True innovation should give creators more freedom, not more complexity. With our latest products, we are expanding an already robust OBSBOT portfolio to take more of the repetitive work out of production, so creators can spend more time on what matters most: their ideas and creativity," said Bo Liu, Founder and CEO of OBSBOT.

Built on Pioneering AI Tracking and PTZR Innovation

For OBSBOT, intelligent camera movement has been a core technology from the start. Its proprietary AI tracking brings together subject recognition and motorized camera control, turning the work of following a subject into an integrated camera capability. That foundation gives people greater freedom to move, perform and present without continuously directing the camera.

Tail 2 ADV and Tail Air 2 extend the foundation in intelligent camera operation built with the first three-axis PTZR 4K camera, Tail 2, to two distinct shooting environments.

Tail 2 ADV - Turn Distance into Details

Designed for professional teams capturing large venues and live events, Tail 2 ADV offers 21× optical zoom and 40× hybrid zoom, with subject tracking at distances of up to 240 meters at 21× optical zoom. Its 12-element optical system brings a speaker's expression, a performer's gesture and the details of a distant stage into closer view. Its variable aperture ranges from f/1.7 to f/7 at the wide-angle end and from f/3.8 to f/7 at the telephoto end.

Tail Air 2 - Roll With One Inch

Tail Air 2 combines a 1-inch sensor - the largest yet in an OBSBOT camera - with a dedicated AI image processing chip designed to reduce noise in low-light scenes, helping deliver cleaner footage with greater clarity and detail. For high-contrast scenes, LOFIC HDR helps preserve detail in both bright highlights and dark shadows, capturing more of the scene across challenging lighting conditions.

The new AI Director Grids adds more ways to shape the story from a single camera, bringing AI tracking, presets and Launchpad together in one interface for centralized control over the shot.

The Production Is Part of the Story

At its New York launch on November 19, OBSBOT placed the products in the context of real production, pairing individual product introductions with demonstrations and hands-on experiences.

The event also revealed how OBSBOT cameras and the other OBSBOT products contribute to the production itself, connecting what attendees see on screen with the equipment and production workflows behind it. Demonstrations of existing products will show how capture, camera direction, and production can work together in specific scenarios.

About OBSBOT

OBSBOT is a pioneer in Autonomous Imaging. Integrating core technologies across AI algorithms, motion control, and optics, OBSBOT develops intelligent agents that perceive, plan, and act to coordinate imaging hardware and production workflows - automating the capture and production process so imaging adapts to people, giving them greater freedom to express, create, and share.

Today, OBSBOT brings streamlined, professional-grade imaging to millions of users across more than 150 countries and regions in live production, video conferencing, podcasting, sports, esports, and beyond. From pioneering the world's first auto-director AI camera and helping establish the AI PTZ webcam category to partnering with premier global tournaments, OBSBOT continues to push the boundaries of technology, pioneer next-generation imaging paradigms, and define the future of imaging.

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