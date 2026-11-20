Bybit WSOT 2026 Raises the Stakes with Anthropic (ANT)-Linked Listings and New Trading Challenges

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the New Financial Platform trusted by more than 90 million registered users worldwide, is excited to announce four new Anthropic (ANT) trading tasks for the World Series of Trading (WSOT) 2026, its flagship global trading competition with up to 10 million USDT in prizes. Following Anthropic's public listing, eligible Bybit users can trade ANT through Bybit Stocks and the ANTUSDT pair on Bybit perpetual contracts to participate in WSOT 2026, earning lucky draw entries and airdrop rewards, while eligible trading volume also counts toward WSOT leaderboard rewards.

Under this year's theme, The World Trades Here, WSOT 2026 has evolved from a crypto competition into a trading tournament across asset classes. Crypto, stocks and commodities now share one account and one competition, with AI built into the full experience. The competition runs until 10:00 UTC on December 2, 2026.

Anthropic is best known for developing Claude, a family of AI models and assistants that has placed the company at center stage of the AI boom. Exposure to ANT is available to eligible Bybit users in two ways:

Through Bybit Stocks, eligible users can buy and sell ANT shares, with trades settled in USDC. Through the ANTUSDT TradFi perpetual contract, eligible users can take long or short positions using a USDT-settled derivative, which provides price exposure without share ownership, voting rights or dividends.

WSOT 2026: Never Missing A Beat in Key Market Moments

To mark the historic Anthropic IPO, WSOT 2026 has introduced four new tasks for participants. The segment covers both ways to trade ANT exposure, accessible from the TradFi arena in the WSOT Preheat Quest from now until December 2, 2026.

Bybit Stocks and TradFi perpetual trading milestone: Tiered trading-volume targets unlock lucky draw chances.

Tiered trading-volume targets unlock lucky draw chances. Bybit Stocks and TradFi perpetual volume challenge: An extra prize pool for users exceeding the specified volume target, limited to the first 50 eligible users for each category.

Together, the two volume challenges add an extra 50,000 USDT in airdrops to WSOT 2026. Eligible ANT trading volume also contributes to the WSOT Spot Volume and TradFi Perps leaderboards, so a single trade can count toward both task rewards and leaderboard rankings.

Bybit Stocks debuted on October 12, 2026, and now gives eligible users access to more than 1,000 U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs through a single platform. By adding ANT to WSOT, Bybit gives its trading community more ways to access assets across crypto and TradFi, use Bybit AI and compete for rewards in one place.

Bybit Stocks - Terms and Conditions

Only users who (a) have completed Identity Verification Lv. 2 (individuals) or Business Verification Lv. 2 (entities) in accordance with the Bybit Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, and (b) have a Bybit account that remains in good standing and is in full force and effect, are eligible to use these Services.

Product availability varies by jurisdiction due to local regulatory requirements. Please refer to the Direct Stocks Product Terms for detailed service restrictions.

Disclaimer

Bybit Stocks service is provided by Infra Capital Limited (introducing broker), regulated by the Financial Services Commission, Mauritius (GB23202169). US securities clearing, settlement and custody services are provided by Alpaca Securities LLC (dba "Alpaca Clearing"), a FINRA/SIPC member. Some corporate actions may be restricted at this time. Access and ownership subject to the Bybit Stocks Terms & Conditions. Capital at risk - you may get back less than you invested. Please read the Risk Disclosures before investing.

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