Global HVAC Equipment Market to Reach $383.6 Billion by 2031 as AI, Decarbonisation and Smart Cooling Reshape Industry, Finds Frost & Sullivan

New Frost Radar analysis profiles 10 leading HVAC equipment companies and highlights emerging growth opportunities in data centre cooling, building electrification and intelligent lifecycle services

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment market is projected to reach $383.6 billion by 2031, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% from 2025, according to Frost & Sullivan's latest Frost Radar: HVAC Equipment, 2026 analysis.

The HVAC industry is undergoing a fundamental transformation as tightening energy-efficiency regulations, decarbonisation commitments and advances in artificial intelligence (AI) accelerate the transition towards intelligent, connected and sustainable climate solutions. The integration of Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled sensors, AI-driven predictive analytics and cloud-based platforms is enabling real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance and energy optimisation, helping building owners and operators improve equipment reliability, reduce lifecycle costs and unlock new opportunities for digitally enabled services.

At the same time, decarbonisation and building electrification are emerging as powerful catalysts for industry growth. Governments worldwide are introducing stricter energy-efficiency standards and environmental regulations, accelerating demand for high-efficiency heat pumps, low-global-warming-potential (GWP) refrigerants and sustainable climate technologies. The transition towards greener buildings and net-zero infrastructure is increasingly influencing product development, investment priorities and procurement decisions across the HVAC value chain.

Asia-Pacific remains the largest and fastest-growing HVAC equipment market, driven by urbanisation and infrastructure development. In Europe and North America, demand is fuelled primarily by equipment replacement and decarbonisation initiatives, while the Middle East is seeing strong growth in energy-efficient cooling and district cooling infrastructure. Latin America remains an emerging market with more moderate growth prospects.

Frost Radar Profiles Leading HVAC Equipment Companies

Against this evolving market backdrop, Frost & Sullivan independently evaluated 25 qualified global HVAC industry participants, selecting 10 companies for benchmarking through its proprietary Frost Radar methodology, which assesses innovation capabilities alongside growth performance.

The companies profiled in the Frost Radar: HVAC Equipment, 2026 analysis are Bosch, Carrier, Daikin Industries, Johnson Controls, LG Electronics, Midea Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics and Trane Technologies.

Frost & Sullivan identifies significant growth opportunities in next-generation data centre cooling, building electrification and connected HVAC services. The expansion of AI infrastructure is driving demand for advanced thermal management solutions, while decarbonisation initiatives are accelerating the adoption of high-efficiency heat pumps and retrofit-compatible technologies. Meanwhile, IoT connectivity, AI-powered diagnostics and predictive maintenance are enabling manufacturers to improve equipment performance, reduce operating costs and transition towards service-led business models that generate recurring revenue and strengthen customer relationships.

"The HVAC industry is moving beyond traditional equipment manufacturing towards a more intelligent, connected and service-driven ecosystem," said Jonathan Robinson, Practice Area Leader, Energy & Buildings, at Frost & Sullivan. "The convergence of AI, decarbonisation and increasingly sophisticated cooling requirements is creating significant opportunities for manufacturers to rethink how they deliver value. Companies that successfully combine energy-efficient technologies with digital intelligence and lifecycle services will be best positioned to capture the next wave of growth."

To learn more about the Frost Radar: HVAC Equipment, 2026, click here.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Pipeline Company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation, and leadership. The company's Growth Pipeline as a Service provides the CEO's Growth Team with transformational strategies and best-practice models to drive the generation, evaluation, and implementation of powerful growth opportunities. For over 60 years, Frost & Sullivan has partnered with investors, corporate leaders, and governments to identify, prioritise, and execute transformational growth strategies.

Editor's note: To arrange an interview or for any questions, please contact:

Kristina Menzefricke

Marketing & Communications

Global Customer Experience, Frost & Sullivan

kristina.menzefricke@frost.com

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