Fidelity UCITS II ICAV - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 20

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release 20 November 2026

Fidelity UCITS II ICAV

RE: Dividends

The Directors of Fidelity UCITS II ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 19 November 2026, record date as of the 20 November 2026 & payment date is the 27 November 2026:



ETF Share Class Currency ISIN Per Share Rate Fidelity Global HY Corp Bond Research Enhanced PAB UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Inc GBP IE000C1SVLJ9 0.113006



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