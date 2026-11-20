Fidelity UCITS II ICAV - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 20
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
|For Immediate Release
|20 November 2026
Fidelity UCITS II ICAV
RE: Dividends
The Directors of Fidelity UCITS II ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 19 November 2026, record date as of the 20 November 2026 & payment date is the 27 November 2026:
|ETF
|Share Class
|Currency
|ISIN
|Per Share Rate
|Fidelity Global HY Corp Bond Research Enhanced PAB UCITS ETF
|GBP Hedged Inc
|GBP
|IE000C1SVLJ9
|0.113006
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