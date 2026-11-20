Frost & Sullivan Forecasts Global Cloud Security Market to Reach $26.8 Billion by 2031 as AI and Unified Security Platforms Drive Growth

New research highlights how runtime protection, AI security and managed services are transforming cloud security, creating significant opportunities for technology providers and enterprises

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cloud security market is poised for transformational growth, with revenues projected to increase from $8.4 billion in 2025 to $26.8 billion by 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.4%, according to new research from Frost & Sullivan.

The company's latest analysis, Total Cloud Security Market, Global, 2025-2031, reveals how the convergence of cloud-native technologies, AI-driven workloads and increasingly sophisticated cyber threats is accelerating demand for integrated security platforms capable of protecting complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

As enterprises move beyond traditional cloud security tools focused on visibility, configuration management and vulnerability detection, attention is shifting towards extended cloud security (XCS) platforms that unify protection across applications, infrastructure, workloads, identities, data and AI systems.

Frost & Sullivan identifies three particularly promising areas for commercial development.

Runtime-informed cloud security operations are gaining momentum as enterprises seek to move beyond identifying vulnerabilities towards understanding which threats pose genuine risks in production environments. This is driving demand for solutions that combine real-time threat detection, exploitability analysis, contextual risk prioritisation and coordinated remediation.

Meanwhile, the proliferation of generative AI applications, autonomous agents and AI-powered workloads is expanding the cloud attack surface, creating opportunities for AI security capabilities that integrate model protection, sensitive data security, identity governance and AI runtime monitoring into existing cloud security platforms.

Growing operational complexity and shortages of specialist cybersecurity talent are also fuelling demand for managed cloud security services. Managed security providers, systems integrators and cloud partners are increasingly positioned to help enterprises implement integrated security architectures, manage continuous monitoring and translate security findings into actionable risk reduction.

Anh Tien Vu, Industry Principal, Global Cybersecurity, Frost & Sullivan, commented:

"The cloud security market is moving beyond visibility, posture, and fragmented control toward the unified extended cloud security platform model that connects code, cloud, runtime, data, identity, AI, and SOC workflows. The next phase of growth will be defined by platforms that do not simply find risk, but validate and prioritize it, assign ownership, accelerate remediation, and support real-time threat detection and response across complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments."

While North America is expected to remain the largest regional market, expanding cloud adoption, regulatory pressures and demand for managed security capabilities will continue to generate opportunities across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

As cloud environments become increasingly interconnected and AI-driven, Frost & Sullivan expects competitive differentiation to depend less on the volume of threats identified and more on the ability to translate security intelligence into measurable risk reduction and operational resilience.

To explore the findings and emerging growth opportunities identified in Frost & Sullivan's Total Cloud Security Market analysis, click here.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Pipeline Company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation, and leadership. The company's Growth Pipeline as a Service provides the CEO's Growth Team with transformational strategies and best-practice models to drive the generation, evaluation, and implementation of powerful growth opportunities. For over 60 years, Frost & Sullivan has partnered with investors, corporate leaders, and governments to identify, prioritise, and execute transformational growth strategies.

Editor's note: To arrange an interview or for any questions, please contact:

Kristina Menzefricke

Marketing & Communications

Global Customer Experience, Frost & Sullivan

kristina.menzefricke@frost.com

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