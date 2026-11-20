Simtogo says that its new service is more streamlined and convenient than previous eSIM plans, which required complex activation steps.

Kowloon, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2026) - Simtogo, a travel eSIM provider, is pleased to announce that it is launching one-tap travel eSIM activation, eliminating the need for QR codes. The feature will allow travelers to simply purchase and activate mobile data plans on their smartphones without having to enter or scan codes. Once payment is complete, one tap installs an eSIM profile that's ready to use in the target region or country.

Simtogo Launches One-Tap Travel eSIM Activation, Eliminating the Need for QR Codes



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Previously, setting up travel eSIMs meant copying and pasting an SM-DP+ address or scanning a QR code, which could be challenging. Simtogo's one-tap solution fixes this problem. Customers simply click links that arrive by email and confirm their eSIM purchase. Then they go to SIM settings on their phone and ensure that their eSIM is active.

Simtogo says it is happy with the ease and efficiency of its new one-tap travel eSIM activation service. The company says customers won't have to spend mental energy trying to get SIM cards set up when they travel to foreign countries. Its service is available in over 200 countries and regions worldwide, and all customers need to do is choose a travel destination and then tap the relevant eSIM to install it.

Simtogo offers various plans:

Unlimited Daily provides 1 or 3 GB of high-speed internet a day for between 3 and 30 days. Customers can get up to 15% off for longer trips.

Fixed Plans offer data bundles between 1 GB and 50 GB, valid for 7 to 180 days.

Max Data plans are for digital nomads and remote workers looking for 30, 60, or 90 GB of fast internet for between 5 and 15 days.

Simtogo may also provide 4G/5G connectivity through local carriers in approved destination countries. Additional connectivity services include tethering support, mobile hotspots, and the ability for customers to top up their data allowances mid-trip.

For more information about Simtogo, use the contact details below:

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