Becrypt Marks 25 Years of Delivering High-Assurance Cyber Security

Becrypt marks a quarter of a century of developing trusted cyber security technologies for government, defence and critical national infrastructure organisations.

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Becrypt, a Leonardo company, is marking its 25th anniversary, recognising a quarter of a century of developing high-assurance cyber security technology to protect sensitive information and support secure operations. Founded in 2001, the UK company has worked with government, defence and critical national infrastructure organisations to address complex security requirements.

Originally focused on encryption technologies to protect sensitive data, Becrypt has expanded its capabilities over the past 25 years to address a broader range of cyber security challenges. Working with UK Government and industry partners, the company has developed solutions spanning secure endpoints, mobile security and secure data transfer systems. These include Becrypt OS, a security focused operating system, Becrypt MDM+, which supports secure mobile device management and Becrypt APP-XD, which enables controlled information exchange between networks with different security requirements.

High assurance has remained central to Becrypt's approach, alongside the principles of Zero Trust architecture, where access to systems and information is explicitly verified rather than automatically trusted. For organisations handling sensitive information, security must be supported by evidence, appropriate testing and independent assessment. Becrypt's work reflects the importance of building security into systems from the outset, controlling access and maintaining confidence in the protections organisations rely on. Becrypt OS has completed the National Cyber Security Centre's Cyber Resilience Testing process, providing further evidence to support assessment of its security capabilities.

The cyber security landscape has changed considerably since Becrypt was established. Greater connectivity, mobile working, AI and increasingly complex IT environments, have introduced new risks alongside new opportunities. Becrypt's experience has reinforced the importance of designing security into systems from the outset, maintaining effective assurance throughout their lifecycles and ensuring that protection remains practical for the people and organisations using it.

Dr Bernard Parsons MBE, CEO and co-founder of Becrypt, said "When we started Becrypt 25 years ago, we understood the importance of developing innovative security technology that organisations could trust. That commitment has guided us ever since. We've been fortunate to work with people and organisations who recognise the responsibility that comes with protecting sensitive information. Those relationships and the experience we've gained have helped shape our approach and the company we are today".



"Reaching this milestone is a credit to the people who have contributed to Becrypt over the years. Looking ahead, we have an opportunity to build on what we've learned, continue developing our capabilities and respond to the security challenges ahead. Our focus remains on maintaining the standards of assurance our customers expect and delivering technology they can rely on".

For more information, please go to www.becrypt.com

Contact: Siobhan Gadiot, Head of Marketing, Becrypt, sgadiot@becrypt.com

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