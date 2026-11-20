FILING OF SUPPLEMENT TO MKAR PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS

CALGARY, AB, LONDON, UK, AND VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2026 / Mkango Magnetic Materials Limited (AIM:MKA)(TSX-V:MKA) ("Mkango" or the "Company") announces that Mkango Rare Earths Limited ("MKAR") and Crown PropTech Acquisitions ("CPTK") have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a supplement (the "Supplement") to the proxy statement/prospectus (the "Proxy Statement/Prospectus") forming part of MKAR's registration statement on Form F-4 (the "Form F-4") relating to the proposed business combination between MKAR and CPTK (the "Proposed Business Combination").

The Supplement, which notes a change in MKAR's proposed board of directors, will be mailed to CPTK shareholders in advance of CPTK's shareholder meeting on 25 November 2026. The Supplement is available on EDGAR at the following hyperlink: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/2052373/000121390026122438/ea0313066-424b3_mkango.htm, and will be filed under Mkango's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Mkango Magnetic Materials Limited

Mkango is listed on the AIM and the TSX-V Stock Exchanges. Mkango's corporate strategy is to become a market leader in the production of recycled rare earth magnets, alloys and oxides, through its interest in Maginito Limited ("Maginito"), which is owned 79.4 percent by Mkango and 20.6 per cent by CoTec Holdings Corp. ("CoTec"), and the Remloy business acquired by its wholly owned German subsidiary, to develop new sustainable sources of neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium to supply accelerating demand from electric vehicles, wind turbines and other clean energy technologies.

Maginito holds a 100 percent interest in HyProMag Limited and a 90 percent indirect interest in HyProMag GmbH, focused on short loop rare earth magnet recycling and manufacturing in the UK and Germany, respectively, and a 100 per cent interest in Mkango Rare Earths UK Limited ("Mkango UK"), focused on long loop rare earth magnet recycling in the UK via a chemical processing route.

Maginito and CoTec are also expanding Hydrogen Processing of Magnet Scrap ("HPMS") recycling technology into the United States via the 50/50 owned HyProMag USA joint venture company.

Remloy has developed a plant in Bitterfeld, Germany, which recycles end-of-life rare earth magnets via a melting process (medium loop rare earth magnet recycling) to produce neodymium-iron-boron ("NdFeB") alloy powders for the bonded and hot deformed magnet markets, complementary to HyProMag's short loop recycling process, to produce sintered magnets, and to Mkango UK's long loop recycling process, to produce mixed rare earth carbonates and oxides.

Mkango currently owns 100 percent of the advanced stage Songwe Hill rare earths project in Malawi and the proposed Pulawy rare earths separation plant in Poland. On grant of the large-scale mining licence the Government of Malawi may elect to take a free 10 percent interest in the entity holding that licence. Both the Songwe and Pulawy projects have been selected as Strategic Projects under the European Union Critical Raw Materials Act, as has HyProMag GmbH. Songwe has also received Development Funding from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), the U.S. Government's development finance institution, securing US$4.6 million in reimbursable funding for Front End Engineering and Design. MKAR has signed a Business Combination Agreement with CPTK, pursuant to which MKAR, which will hold the Songwe Hill and Pulawy projects, is expected to become listed on Nasdaq, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of closing conditions.

For more information, please visit www.mkangomagneticmaterials.com

About Crown PropTech Acquisitions

CPTK is a Cayman Islands exempted company incorporated in 2020 as a special purpose acquisition company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. For further information, visit www.crownproptech.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and other applicable securities laws (together, "forward-looking statements"), including statements concerning the mailing of the Supplement and the CPTK shareholder meeting, and the statements under "About Mkango Magnetic Materials Limited" concerning the Proposed Business Combination and the development of Mkango's projects.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, and readers should not place undue reliance on them. Factors that could cause such differences include: any delay in mailing the Supplement or adjournment of the CPTK shareholder meeting; failure to complete the Proposed Business Combination on the terms and timetable contemplated, or at all, including failure to obtain required approvals, the level of redemptions by CPTK shareholders and the consequences for Mkango's status on AIM and the TSX Venture Exchange, including under Rule 14 of the AIM Rules for Companies; delays in commissioning HyProMag GmbH's plant; the availability of financing; demand and pricing for rare earths; technical, permitting and regulatory matters; political, fiscal and other risks in Malawi, Poland, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States; the ability to scale recycling technologies to commercial scale; the availability of scrap supplies; and cost overruns.

The foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers should also consider the risks described in CPTK's filings with the SEC, Mkango's filings on SEDAR+, and the Proxy Statement/Prospectus. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable law, Mkango assumes no obligation to update or revise them.

Important Information for Investors and Shareholders

In connection with the Proposed Business Combination, MKAR has filed the Form F-4 with the SEC, which includes the Proxy Statement/Prospectus, being a definitive proxy statement of CPTK and a prospectus of MKAR with respect to the securities to be offered in the Proposed Business Combination. The Form F-4 was declared effective by the SEC on November 4, 2026, and CPTK has mailed the Proxy Statement/Prospectus, and is mailing the Supplement, to its shareholders of record as at October 30, 2026. CPTK urges investors and other interested persons to read the Proxy Statement/Prospectus as supplemented, as well as other documents filed with the SEC, because these documents contain important information about the Proposed Business Combination. Such persons can also read CPTK's filings with the SEC for a description of the security holdings of its officers and directors and their respective interests as security holders in the consummation of the transactions described herein. The Proxy Statement/Prospectus as supplemented can be obtained, without charge, at www.sec.gov and under Mkango's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. In addition, the documents filed by CPTK may be obtained free of charge by directing a request to CPTK c/o Michael Minnick, Chief Executive Officer, 40 West 57th Street, 29th Floor, New York, NY 10019, or by telephone at (212) 796-4796.

Participants in the Solicitation

MKAR and CPTK and their respective directors, executive officers and other members of their management and employees, under SEC rules, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of CPTK's shareholders in connection with the Proposed Business Combination. Investors and security holders may obtain more detailed information regarding the names, affiliations and interests of CPTK's directors and officers in CPTK's SEC filings. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies to CPTK's shareholders in connection with the Proposed Business Combination, and concerning the interests of MKAR's and CPTK's participants in the solicitation, which may, in some cases, be different than those of their respective equity holders generally, is set forth in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus as supplemented.

No Offer or Solicitation

This news release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the Proposed Business Combination. This news release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.

For further information on Mkango, please contact:

Mkango Magnetic Materials Limited

William Dawes

Chief Executive Officer

will@mkango.ca

Alexander Lemon

President

alex@mkango.ca

Canada: +1 403 444 5979

www.mkangomagneticmaterials.com

@MkangoResources

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker

Caroline Rowe, Jen Clarke, Devik Mehta

UK: +44 20 3470 0470

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited

Joint Broker

Neil McDonald, Pearl Kellie

UK: +44 20 7330 0500

H&P Advisory Limited

Joint Broker

Andrew Chubb, Leif Powis

UK: +44 20 7907 8500

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any equity or other securities of Mkango in the United States. The securities of Mkango will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.

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SOURCE: Mkango Magnetic Materials Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/mkango-magnetic-materials-limited-announces-filing-of-supplement-to-mkar-proxy-st-1254723