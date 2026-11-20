China's Yuanchu No. 1 compressed air energy storage (CAES) station in Yumen, Gansu province, achieved its first grid connection on November 16, marking what its developer describes as the world's first grid-connected CAES facility using purpose-excavated underground rock caverns. The project was developed by China Energy Digital Technology Group, a subsidiary of China Energy Engineering Corporation, which is responsible for its investment, construction, and operation. Rated at 300 MW/1,800 MWh, the facility is designed for an eight-hour charging cycle and six hours of continuous discharge. Total ...

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