Smart Cities Market worth $1,796.22 billion by 2032 - Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Smart Cities Market is expected to grow from USD 806.32 billion in 2026 to USD 1,796.22 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 14.3%.

Browse 300 market data Tables and 55 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Smart Cities Market - Global Forecast to 2032'

Smart Cities Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2032

2020-2032 2025 Market Size: USD 699.73 billion

USD 699.73 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 806.32 billion

USD 806.32 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 1,796.22 billion

USD 1,796.22 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 14.3%

Smart Cities Market Trends & Insights:

The Smart Cities Market is driven by the convergence of socio-economic, environmental, and technological factors that are transforming urban development worldwide.

Smart citizen services is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast year.

The commercial segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow the fastest from 2026 to 2032.

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Rapid urbanization, climate resilience priorities, and rising expectations for accessible public services are accelerating investment in intelligent transportation, energy-efficient buildings, connected utilities, digital healthcare, and e-governance. Artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, digital twins, and cloud platforms are creating opportunities for technology providers, municipalities, and infrastructure operators to improve efficiency while delivering measurable citizen benefits. Recent industry developments underscore this momentum: in October 2026, Siemens partnered with Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipalities and Transport to advance digital infrastructure and intelligent mobility; Huawei's collaboration with Riyadh's King Abdullah Financial District is targeting next-generation connectivity and AI-powered city services; and Hitachi's 2026 Lumada 3.0 plans aim to expand integrated digital transformation capabilities. As governments increasingly prioritize interoperable, secure, and sustainable urban systems, competition is shifting toward scalable platforms, strategic partnerships, and solutions that translate connected data into demonstrable outcomes.

By smart building, commercial type is estimated to account for the largest market share in the Smart Cities Market during the forecast period.

Commercial smart buildings lead the smart building segment in the Smart Cities Market due to their high adoption rates in office buildings, retail establishments, and corporate office parks, prompted by the demand for operational efficiency and cost reduction. These buildings incorporate solutions such as automated building management systems (BMS), which minimize HVAC, lighting, and energy consumption. Smart visitor and access systems fortify security and simplify the process of entry, while AI-driven space optimization and data analysis drive maximum usage of space based on people patterns. Moreover, IoT sensors monitor real-time environmental parameters, enhancing occupant comfort and facility maintenance. These solutions cumulatively drive operational efficiency through minimal wastage of power, increased security, and lower operational expenditure. High demand for solutions in the commercial space, accompanied by the fact that they are scalable with measurable ROI, confirms their leadership position in the market, with businesses investing in sustainable, data-driven solutions to address the increasing needs of the modern city.

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By smart transportation solutions, passenger information management is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Passenger information management (PIM) is projected to register the fastest growth rate in the smart transportation segment of the Smart Cities Market due to its critical role in enhancing commuter experiences and operational efficiency. Passenger information management systems use real-time information, IoT, and AI to give precise, timely information about transit schedules, delays, and routes through mobile applications, digital signage, and in-vehicle systems. It increases commuter satisfaction, encourages the use of public transport, and minimizes traffic congestion. Rapid urban growth and the unabated rise in demand for seamless, technology-driven transportation solutions drive the growth in the adoption of PIM. Integration with smart ticketing platforms and mobility-as-a-service platforms further adds to the ease of accessibility. As the focus shifts towards sustainable transport solutions with data-driven city planning, PIM scalability, along with the potential to streamline transit networks, fuels the growth momentum of PIM in the intelligent transport ecosystem.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is set to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the Smart Cities Market for the forecast period, fueled by urbanization growth, emerging middle-class population bases, as well as growing government investment in digital infrastructure. The region's population boom, most noteworthy in India, China, and Southeast Asia, is driving increased demand for smart urban solutions. Government drives like India's Smart Cities Mission and China's New Urbanization Plan are key growth drivers. To this end, an improved macroeconomic outlook, extended 5G networks, and public-private collaborations spur the development of smart cities across energy, transport, and public services. Technological adoption, coupled with environmental sustainability goals, is further propelling market expansion. As megacities continue to emerge, the Asia Pacific region is strategically positioned to lead global smart city innovation, developing tech ecosystems, and a sizable base of consumers that crave enhanced urban quality of life.

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Top Companies in Smart Cities Market:

The Top Companies in Smart Cities Market are Cisco (US), IBM (US), Siemens (Germany), Microsoft (US), Hitachi (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), Huawei (China), NEC Corporation (Japan), Honeywell (US), and ABB (Switzerland). These players have incorporated various organic and inorganic growth strategies, including collaborations, acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, agreements, and expansions to strengthen their international footprint and capture a greater share in the Smart Cities Market. These organic and inorganic strategies have allowed the market players to expand across geographies by offering smart cities solutions.

Smart Cities Market - Investment & Funding Scenario

Investment Funding Context

The Smart Cities Market is attracting investment as governments and enterprises modernize infrastructure, improve operational efficiency, and integrate connected technologies. Funding is driven by demand for AI-powered infrastructure management, IoT-enabled monitoring, predictive maintenance, smart building automation, intelligent transportation, and energy optimization. Investments are increasingly directed toward digital twins, cloud-based platforms, smart grids, connected devices, cybersecurity, and automated infrastructure management systems. Established technology providers and emerging smart technology companies are investing in product innovation, strategic partnerships, infrastructure development, and AI-enabled solutions to improve reliability, reduce operating costs, strengthen resilience, and support sustainability goals.

Revenue Shift Context

The Smart Cities Market is shifting from conventional infrastructure management toward AI-enabled, connected, and data-driven platforms and services. Revenue is increasingly generated through infrastructure software, cloud-based management platforms, predictive maintenance, intelligent building systems, and real-time monitoring solutions. Growth is supported by applications such as smart building automation, intelligent transportation, smart utility management, digital twins, asset optimization, and connected infrastructure operations. Service revenue is also expanding through consulting, implementation, system integration, cybersecurity, managed services, and ongoing technical support as organizations modernize existing infrastructure.

Global Smart Cities Market spending is projected to increase from USD 806.32 billion in 2026 to USD 1,796.22 billion by 2032, representing a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period. Growth is supported by rising demand for smart city development, energy-efficient buildings, intelligent transportation networks, resilient utilities, and industrial automation. Strategic partnerships, acquisitions, product enhancements, and investments in digital infrastructure are further supporting market expansion.

Mergers and Acquisitions

M&A activity in the Smart Cities Market is driven by technology providers seeking to strengthen their digital infrastructure portfolios, expand AI capabilities, and improve building and asset management solutions. Recent transactions reflect growing interest in AI-powered infrastructure management, renewable energy asset monitoring, data streaming, and smart building automation. For example, IBM's acquisition of Confluent in March 2026 strengthened its real-time data streaming capabilities to support enterprise AI and connected applications. Johnson Controls' acquisition of Nantum AI in April 2026 expanded its OpenBlue platform with AI-powered energy optimization, HVAC control, and real-time building performance management. Similarly, IBM's acquisition of Prescinto in October 2024 strengthened its renewable energy asset management capabilities, enabling AI-driven monitoring and optimization of solar, wind, and energy-storage assets. Siemens' acquisition of Heliox in January 2024 expanded its electric vehicle charging portfolio for depot and en-route charging applications. These transactions highlight the industry's focus on integrating AI, data platforms, automation, and asset management technologies to improve operational efficiency, infrastructure reliability, and sustainability.

SMART CITIES MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, January 2024-April 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description March 2026 Acquisition IBM (US) Confluent (US) IBM completed its acquisition of Confluent to strengthen its real-time data streaming capabilities and support enterprise AI and connected applications. April 2026 Acquisition Johnson Controls (Ireland) Nantum AI (US) Johnson Controls acquired Nantum AI to strengthen its OpenBlue digital building platform with AI-powered energy optimization, HVAC control, and real-time building performance management capabilities. October 2024 Acquisition IBM (US) Prescinto (India) IBM acquired Prescinto, an AI-enabled renewable energy asset-performance management provider, to strengthen IBM Maximo's capabilities for monitoring and optimizing solar, wind, and energy-storage assets. January 2024 Acquisition Siemens (Germany) Heliox (Netherlands) Siemens AG has acquired Heliox, a technology leader in DC fast charging solutions. The acquisition complements Siemens' existing eMobility charging portfolio, adding products and solutions ranging from 40 kilowatts (kW) to megawatt charging solutions for depots and en-route charging.

Company Revenue Share Details

The total market share of the top five players is 17.0-22.0%, representing a fragmented market. This level of fragmentation indicates that no single vendor has established dominant control, leaving significant room for competition and consolidation activity in the years ahead. The top players contributing to the 17-22% share are Siemens, Schneider Electric, Cisco, IBM, and Microsoft.

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