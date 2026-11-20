Company also announces board changes, aligns with the Company's previously stated objective of evaluating and building technology-driven businesses beyond its core medical cannabis operations

VANCOUVER, BC and GLIL YAM, Israel, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IM Cannabis Corp. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: IMCC) announced changes to its management and board of directors (the "Board"), including the appointment of Ronen Zalayet as Chief Executive Officer and Ohad Melnik as an independent director.

Management Changes

Effective November 19, 2026, the Board appointed Ronen Zalayet as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, succeeding Oren Shuster, who resigned from that role.

Mr. Zalayet has more than 25 years of experience in financial leadership positions in private and public companies. He has served as Chief Financial Officer of Nexera Technologies Ltd. (formerly Jeffs' Brands Ltd.), a company listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"), since October 2022. From July 2021 to December 2023, he served as Chief Executive Officer and a director of Shemen Oil and Gas Resources Ltd., a company listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. From July 2025 to June 2026, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Fort Technology Inc., a Canadian company listed on Nasdaq (formerly Impact Acquisition Corp.). From November 2019 to June 2021, Mr. Zalayet served as Chief Financial Officer of Colugo Systems Ltd., and from 2016 to 2020, he served as a consultant, a director and head of the Israeli office of Access Capital Markets Limited. Mr. Zalayet holds a B.A. in Economics and Accounting and an M.B.A. from Tel Aviv University and is a certified public accountant in Israel.

The Board thanks Mr. Shuster for his leadership of the Company since its founding and for his many contributions and welcomes Mr. Zalayet as Chief Executive Officer.

In addition, effective November 19, 2026, Shakked Shuster was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Focus Medical Herbs Ltd., the Company's Israeli subsidiary through which it operates its medical cannabis business in Israel, succeeding Oren Shuster following his resignation from that role.

Mr. Shakked Shuster has more than six years of experience in Israel's medical cannabis industry through his work at the Company, spanning product, international sourcing, brand partnerships and marketing. He joined the Company in July 2020 as Product Marketing Lead before taking on the role of Product Manager from 2021 to 2022. In that role, he set the Company's product and quality standards and spent an extended period working with the team at its southern cultivation facility. Beginning in mid-2021, he led the development of the Company's import program, working with Canadian craft producers to establish supply from Canada to Israel. As Head of Product & Marketing from May 2022 to September 2023, he oversaw the product portfolio and the full marketing team. His work focused on expanding the product offering and strengthening international partnerships, including negotiating brand-licensing agreements and launching and developing the brands in the Israeli market. In September 2023, he stepped back from full-time management and continued working with the Company as an independent consultant, supporting business development with Canadian suppliers and exploring opportunities to bring new brands and products into Israel. Since May 2026, he has worked full time in the Company's Israeli operations.

Before joining the Company, Mr. Shakked Shuster served as a product designer in Unit 81, the technology unit of the Special Operations Division of the Israel Defense Forces' Intelligence Directorate, from 2016 to 2019.

Board Changes

Effective November 19, 2026, Oren Shuster resigned as a director of the Company and will continue to serve as a director of the Company's Israeli subsidiaries.

Effective November 19, 2026, Ohad Melnik was appointed to the Board to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Einat Zakariya in September 2026. Mr. Melnik ' s appointment is subject to the approval of the Israel Medical Cannabis Agency (IMCA). The Board has determined that Mr. Melnik is an independent director under the Nasdaq listing rules.

Mr. Melnik served as a director of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. from January 2019 to May 2024. He currently serves as an independent consultant on international online payments to the iFOREX Group and as a director of iFOR Fintech Ltd. an Israeli subsidiary of the iFOREX Group, and previously served as a director of the payment methods department and the finance compliance department of iFOREX International Group. He previously served as a director of Peninsula Group Ltd. from 2008 to 2015 and of Jerusalem Technology Investments Ltd. from 2012 to 2015. Mr. Melnik holds a B.A. in Business Administration and an M.B.A. (cum laude) from the College of Management, and is a graduate of the Executive M.S. in Finance program at Baruch College, City University of New York.

About IM Cannabis Corp.

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC) is an international company operating a medical cannabis platform serving patients in Israel.

The Company's ecosystem operates in Israel through its subsidiaries, which import and distribute cannabis to medical patients, leveraging years of proprietary data and patient insights. The Company also operates medical cannabis retail pharmacies and online platforms in Israel that enable the safe delivery and quality control of IMCC's products throughout the value chain.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian and United States securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "may", "will", "could", "would", "should", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "likely", "potential", "proposed" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "may", "will", "could", "would" or "should" occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements concerning the expected effects of the Company's leadership transition on its business and operations and Mr. Shuster's continuing expected continued role as a director of the Company's Israeli subsidiaries.

These forward-looking statements assume, among other things, that Mr. Shuster will remain willing and able to serve as a director of the Company ' s Israeli subsidiaries, that the leadership transition will proceed as planned without materially disrupting operations, and that the Company will retain key personnel, continue to meet Nasdaq ' s listing requirements, and operate and finance its business substantially as planned.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the risk that Mr. Shuster ceases to serve as a director of the Company's Israeli subsidiaries for any reason; risks relating to the Company's leadership transition and reliance on key personnel; risks relating to the Company's liquidity position, going concern disclosure, debt obligations and ability to raise additional capital; the risk that the Company is unable to maintain or regain compliance with the continued listing requirements of Nasdaq Stock Market LLC; risks relating to regulatory changes, licensing, supply-chain constraints, competition and product liability; war, conflict and civil unrest in Israel and the Middle East; and the other risks, uncertainties and factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in the Company's subsequent public filings, which are available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such statements are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Company Contact:

Michal Efraty

Investor & Public Relations

[email protected]

Ronen Zalayet, CEO

IM Cannabis Corp.

[email protected]

SOURCE IM Cannabis Corp.