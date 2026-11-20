Explosion Proof Valve Market worth $1.74 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Explosion Proof Valve Market is projected to grow from USD 1.38 billion in 2026 to USD 1.74 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.0%.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 85 Figures spread through 250 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Explosion Proof Valve Market - Global Forecast to 2032'

Explosion Proof Valve Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2032

2021-2032 2026 Market Size: USD 1.38 billion

USD 1.38 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 1.74 billion

USD 1.74 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 4.0%

Explosion Proof Valve Market Trends & Insights:

The growth of the explosion-proof valve market is being driven by increasing industrial activity and the need for enhanced safety in hazardous operating environments. Industries such as oil & gas, chemicals & petrochemicals, mining, and energy & power require reliable valves to regulate fluid direction, pressure, and flow. Stringent safety regulations and hazardous-area certification requirements, including ATEX and IECEx, are encouraging the adoption of suitable valve solutions. Increasing investments in industrial infrastructure and power generation are further supporting market demand. Emerging applications include automated fluid-control systems, high-pressure hydraulic equipment, chemical processing facilities, and hazardous-area industrial operations.

By valve type, the directional control valves to dominate the market with a share of ~ 43.7%, in terms of value, in 2025.

By operating pressure, the medium pressure (2,500-4,000 psi) segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

By end user industry, the oil & gas segment is expected to register the largest market share in 2032.

By region, Asia pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR 5.1% in the explosion-proof valve market during the forecast period.

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Market growth is driven by the rising demand for safe, reliable, and efficient fluid-control solutions across hazardous industrial environments, particularly in industries such as oil & gas, chemicals & petrochemicals, energy & power, and metals & mining, where explosion-proof valves are essential for ensuring operational safety and maintaining precise pressure and flow control. Furthermore, the growing adoption of industrial automation, increasingly stringent safety requirements, and advancements in valve technologies, including smart actuation, proportional control, digital feedback, and remote monitoring, are further driving market growth.

Directional control valves to account for largest share of explosion-proof valve market, by valve type, during forecast period.

Directional control valves are expected to dominate the explosion-proof valve market due to their extensive use in regulating fluid flow direction in hydraulic and industrial systems. These valves are widely used in oil and gas, chemicals and petrochemicals, mining, and energy applications, where reliable fluid control is essential for safe operations. Increasing industrial automation and the need for dependable equipment in hazardous environments are supporting demand. Their ability to control fluid movement, support complex hydraulic operations, and improve process reliability makes directional control valves an important component of explosion-proof fluid control systems.

Energy & power industry to record highest CAGR in explosion-proof valve market, by end-use industry, during forecast period.

The energy & power industry is expected to register the highest CAGR due to increasing investments in power generation infrastructure and the growing need for reliable fluid control systems in hazardous operating environments. Power plants and energy facilities require valves to regulate fluid flow and pressure while maintaining operational safety and equipment reliability. The expansion of conventional power generation, energy infrastructure modernization, and industrial automation is expected to support demand for explosion-proof valves. Increasing emphasis on workplace safety, process efficiency, and compliance with hazardous area requirements is further expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

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Asia Pacific to register highest growth rate in explosion-proof valve market during forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain a key region in the explosion-proof valve industry, supported by rapid industrialization, infrastructure expansion, and growing demand from industries such as chemicals & petrochemicals, oil & gas, and metals & mining. These industries require reliable valves to ensure safe fluid control and reduce operational risks in hazardous environments. Increasing investments in industrial facilities, modernization of existing infrastructure, and stricter safety regulations are further supporting the adoption of explosion-proof valves.

Major companies operating in the explosion-proof valve companies include Emerson Electric Co. (US), Danfoss (Denmark), Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), and Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), among others.

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