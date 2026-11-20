The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 20

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jennifer Harries 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name The Biotech Growth Trust PLC b) LEI 549300Z41EP32MI2DN29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary 25p sharesGB0000385517 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1353.5989 pence per share 750 shares d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 750 ordinary 25p shares 1353.5989 pence per share e) Date of the transaction 20 November 2026 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Katherine Manson, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC