Commenting on the markets, Tom Holl, Mark Hume and Charlie Brew, representing the Investment Manager noted:

The Trust's three underlying components, Mining, Conventional Energy and Energy Transition, delivered mixed performance during October. Mining was the largest detractor to returns, followed by Energy Transition, while Conventional Energy made a strong positive contribution, partially offsetting weakness elsewhere in the portfolio.

Within Mining, our exposure to precious and industrial metals equities faced a challenging market backdrop. The gold price declined 6.4% over the month, as a stronger US dollar and renewed expectations of monetary tightening, given higher inflation expectations, weighed on precious metals. Copper prices declined 0.9%, while copper mining equities sold off more sharply amid broader risk aversion towards AI and related infrastructure investments, despite constrained physical supply. We view tariff uncertainty and associated US stockpiling as more immediate potential influences on physical copper markets

Within Conventional Energy, our exposure performed strongly as crude oil prices increased during October. Brent crude rose 13.6% over the month to approximately US$118/bbl, supported by renewed disruption to Middle East energy infrastructure and shipping. The resulting strength in crude markets provided a supportive backdrop for energy equities and helped offset weakness in the Trust's other two components.

Within Energy Transition, our exposure detracted amid broader weakness in power infrastructure and electrification-related equities. Concerns over the scale, financing requirements and prospective returns of AI-related capital expenditure weighed on market sentiment towards companies linked to growing electricity demand. More capital-intensive renewable energy businesses also faced a perceived headwind from higher interest rate expectations, despite the continued structural need for investment in power generation, grids and storage.

Figures sourced from Datastream; prices quoted in US dollar terms unless specified otherwise as at 31 October 2026.

20 November 2026