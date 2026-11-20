Label Free Detection Market worth $0.85 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Label Free Detection Market is projected to reach USD 0.85 billion by 2031 from USD 0.58 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

Browse 488 market data Tables and 58 Figures spread through 426 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Label Free Detection Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Label Free Detection Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 0.58 billion

USD 0.58 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 0.85 billion

USD 0.85 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 8.1%

Label Free Detection Market Trends & Insights:

North America accounted for the largest share, 41.7%, of the label free detection market in 2025.

By offering, instruments accounted for the largest share of 60.1% of the label free detection market in 2025.

By application, binding kinetics & affinity analysis accounted for the largest share of the label free detection market in 2025.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=32435593

The label free detection market is expanding as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies increasingly adopt advanced analytical platforms to accelerate biologics development, improve molecular characterization, and optimize research workflows. Label free detection technologies are widely used to measure binding kinetics, evaluate molecular affinity, monitor cellular responses, and assess protein stability. Rising demand for high-throughput analytical solutions is accelerating the adoption of surface plasmon resonance (SPR), bio-layer interferometry (BLI), grating-coupled interferometry (GCI), and cellular impedance systems. In addition, ongoing advancements in biosensor surface chemistry, microfluidic integration, and automated data analysis are improving detection sensitivity, assay reproducibility, and operational efficiency. The growing complexity of therapeutic modalities such as bispecific antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates, along with greater emphasis on real-time analytical monitoring in bioprocess development, further supports market expansion.

By offering, the instruments segment held the largest share of the label free detection market in 2025.

By offering, the label free detection market is segmented into instruments, consumables, and software & services. In 2025, instruments accounted for the largest market share. This is mainly because advanced analytical platforms such as surface plasmon resonance (SPR), bio-layer interferometry (BLI), grating-coupled interferometry (GCI), and cellular impedance systems require high capital investment. These instruments are widely used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies as well as academic and research institutes for binding kinetics analysis, affinity measurement, antibody characterization, and drug discovery. The growing demand for high-throughput screening and real-time biomolecular interaction analysis further supports instrument adoption. Continuous advances in detection sensitivity, assay throughput, automation, and integrated analytical capabilities also strengthen the instruments segment's leading position.

By consumables, the biosensors & sensor chips segment held the largest share of the label free detection market in 2025.

By consumables, the label free detection market is segmented into biosensors & sensor chips, microplates, coupling kits & reagents, capture kits & reagents, and other consumables. In 2025, biosensors & sensor chips accounted for the largest market share. Their leading position is supported by their extensive use in surface plasmon resonance (SPR), bio-layer interferometry (BLI), and other optical biosensing workflows. These consumables provide functionalized sensing surfaces for real-time monitoring of molecular interactions, binding kinetics, and affinity measurements. Their widespread use in antibody characterization, drug discovery, and protein interaction studies drives recurring demand among pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, as well as academic and research institutes.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=32435593

By region, North America accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the label free detection market. This is supported by strong pharmaceutical and biotechnology research activity, high investment in drug discovery, and well-established life sciences infrastructure. The US leads the region in biomolecular interaction analysis, antibody characterization, high-throughput screening, and biopharmaceutical development. Leading label free detection technology providers, contract research organizations (CROs), and academic research institutes drive strong demand for advanced analytical instruments and consumables. Growing adoption of surface plasmon resonance (SPR), bio-layer interferometry (BLI), and cellular impedance technologies further supports market growth in North America.

Key Players

Leading players in the Label Free Detection companies include Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Waters Corporation (US), Corning Incorporated (US), AddLife AB (Sweden), AMETEK, Inc. (US), HORIBA (Japan), Spectris (UK), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Hitachi High-Tech Corporation (Japan), Attana AB (Sweden), Bruker (US), Applied BioPhysics, Inc. (US), and Refeyn Ltd. (UK), among others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=32435593

Label Free Detection Market - Investment and Funding Scenario

Investment and Funding Context

The label free detection market is seeing growing investment and funding, driven by rising demand for real-time biomolecular interaction analysis, advances in biosensor technologies, and expanding applications in drug discovery and biopharmaceutical development. Investment activity is increasingly focused on developing high-throughput detection platforms, improving sensor sensitivity, and integrating automated analytical workflows. Emerging technologies such as nanoplasmonic biosensing and optical biosensors are also attracting funding to support product innovation and commercialization. For instance, in April 2026, ArgusEye (Sweden) secured USD 3.7 million in funding to scale its real-time bioprocess monitoring platform based on localized surface plasmon resonance technology. The investment supports commercializing advanced label free sensing solutions for continuous monitoring of biopharmaceutical manufacturing processes. Such funding initiatives accelerate technological innovation, expand commercial capabilities, and strengthen adoption of label free detection platforms across pharmaceutical research and bioprocessing applications.

Revenue Shift Context

The label free detection market is gradually shifting revenue from conventional surface plasmon resonance (SPR) instruments and basic biosensor consumables to higher-growth categories such as biolayer interferometry (BLI), grating-coupled interferometry (GCI), high-throughput screening platforms, cellular impedance systems, and specialized analytical services. The global label free detection market is projected to grow from USD 0.58 billion in 2026 to USD 0.85 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.1%, with incremental revenue expected to come increasingly from advanced biosensor platforms, application-specific sensor chips, automated screening solutions, assay development, and binding kinetics profiling services. Meanwhile, established SPR systems remain an important revenue base, but newer label free technologies and integrated analytical solutions are gaining adoption across pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), and academic & research institutes.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the label free detection market are driven by the need to strengthen biosensor portfolios, gain access to proprietary detection technologies, and expand capabilities in real-time biomolecular interaction analysis. Companies are increasingly targeting specialized technology providers to integrate surface plasmon resonance (SPR), advanced biophysical characterization, and microfluidic analytical platforms.

LABEL FREE DETECTION MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2023-SEPTEMBER 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description September 2025 Acquisition Fluidic Sciences Ltd. (UK) Sphere Bio Ltd. (UK) Fluidic Sciences acquired the business and assets of Sphere Bio to integrate microfluidic diffusional sizing with single-cell screening technologies. The acquisition expanded its capabilities in protein interaction analysis and biotherapeutic discovery. June 2025 Acquisition Nicoya Lifesciences Inc. (Canada) Applied Photophysics Ltd. (UK) Nicoya acquired Applied Photophysics to combine its SPR-based label free interaction analysis platforms with protein structure and stability characterization technologies. The acquisition strengthened Nicoya's biopharmaceutical analytical portfolio and expanded its European presence.

Company Revenue Share Details

The top five players collectively account for about 65-70% of the global label free detection market, indicating a competitive landscape with established life sciences companies and specialized biosensor technology providers. Key market participants include Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Waters Corporation (US), Corning Incorporated (US), AddLife AB (Sweden), AMETEK, Inc. (US), HORIBA (Japan), Spectris (UK), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), and Hitachi High-Tech Corporation (Japan). These companies compete across instruments, consumables, analytical software, and services. Continued innovation in high-throughput interaction screening, real-time binding kinetics analysis, advanced sensor technologies, and automated analytical workflows is further intensifying competition across the market.

Browse Adjacent Market: Biotechnology Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Biotechnology Reports:

Laser Capture Microdissection Market by Product (Instruments, Consumables, Software, Services), System Type (Ultraviolet, Infrared, Immunofluorescence), Application (R&D (Molecular Biology, Cell Biology, Forensics), Diagnostics) & Region - Global Forecast to 2029

Proteomics Market by Instrumentation (Mass Spectrometry, HPLC, Electrophoresis, Protein Microarray), Reagents, Services (Core, Bioinformatics), Software, Workflow (Sample Prep, Separation), Applications, End User, Competition - Global Forecast to 2031

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/label-free-detection-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/label-free-detection.asp

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/label-free-detection-market-worth-0-85-billion-by-2031---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302946556.html