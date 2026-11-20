Aspo Plc Stock Exchange Release 20 November 2026 at 15.00 EET

Aspo publishes the demerger and listing prospectus of ESL Shipping Group Plc, which has been approved by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has approved the Finnish-language demerger and listing prospectus of ESL Shipping Group Plc ("ESL Shipping"), to be incorporated in the demerger. Aspo Plc ("Aspo") has prepared and published the demerger and listing prospectus on behalf of ESL Shipping for the purposes of issuing the demerger consideration to the shareholders of Aspo and of applying for the shares in ESL Shipping to be admitted to trading on the regulated market operated by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

The Board of Directors of Aspo approved and signed the demerger plan on 3 August 2026. The Board of Directors of Aspo has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Aspo to be held on 7 December 2026 would approve the demerger plan and resolve on the partial demerger of Aspo in accordance with the demerger plan.

The Finnish-language demerger and listing prospectus approved by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority will be available no later than 23 November 2026 on Aspo's website at aspo.com/fi/jakautuminen, and an unofficial English translation thereof will be available at aspo.com/demerger. The demerger and listing prospectus contains more detailed information on the demerger and ESL Shipping.

Aspo Plc

Board of Directors

Further information

Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com

Heikki Westerlund, Chair of the Board of Directors, Aspo Plc, heikki@heiwes.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.aspo.com

About Aspo

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Aspo's businesses - ESL Shipping and Telko - enable future-proof, sustainable choices for customers in various industries. Established in 1929, today we are together about 650 experts on land and at sea. While the Nordic region is our core market, we serve our customers with world-class solutions in 18 countries around Europe and parts of Asia.

Aspo is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and is headquartered in Finland.

Aspo - Sustainable value creation

Important notice

This release does not constitute a notice to convene a general meeting of shareholders nor does it constitute a demerger and listing prospectus. Any decision with respect to the proposed partial demerger of Aspo should be made solely on the basis of the information contained in Aspo's notice to convene the general meeting of shareholders and the demerger and listing prospectus, as well as on an independent assessment of the information contained therein. Investors are directed to consult the demerger and listing prospectus for more comprehensive information on ESL Shipping, its shares and the proposed demerger.

This release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to subscribe or purchase any securities described in such release in the United States. In particular, any securities referred to in this release have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or with any regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered, sold, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with applicable state and other securities laws. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States.

The shares in ESL Shipping have not been and will not be listed on a U.S. securities exchange or quoted on any inter-dealer quotation system in the United States. Neither Aspo nor ESL Shipping intends to take any action to facilitate a market in the shares in ESL Shipping in the United States. Consequently, it is unlikely that an active trading market in the United States will develop for the shares in ESL Shipping.

The shares in ESL Shipping have not been approved or disapproved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, any state securities commission or any other regulatory authority in the United States, nor have any of the foregoing authorities passed comment upon, or endorsed the merit of, the partial demerger or the accuracy or adequacy of this release. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.

This release is for information purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell, otherwise dispose of or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to sell, otherwise dispose of, issue, purchase, otherwise acquire or subscribe for, any security. This communication is directed only at persons who are outside the United Kingdom or persons who are qualified investors within the meaning of the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 and are also (i) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (ii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any investment activity to which this communication relates will only be available to, and will only be engaged with, Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

Forward-looking statements

This release includes "forward-looking statements" that are not historical facts but are based on present plans, estimates, projections and expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. Words such as "intend", "assess", "expect", "may", "plan", "believe", "estimate" and other expressions entailing indications or predictions of future developments or trends, not on historical facts, constitute forward-looking statements. They are based on certain expectations and assumptions, which, even though they seem to be reasonable at present, may turn out to be incorrect. Shareholders should not rely on these forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Numerous factors may cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of Aspo or ESL Shipping to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Neither Aspo, ESL Shipping, nor any of their affiliates, advisors or representatives or any other person undertakes any obligation to review, confirm or to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise after the date of this release other than as required by applicable laws and regulations.