Veterinary Biologics Market worth $3.69 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Veterinary Biologics Market is projected to reach USD 3.69 billion by 2031 from USD 2.85 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Browse 380 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 500 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Veterinary Biologics Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Anatomic Pathology Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 2.85 billion

USD 2.85 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 3.69 billion

USD 3.69 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 5.3%

Veterinary Biologics Market Trends & Insights:

By region, North America is anticipated to record the highest CAGR between 2026 and 2031.

By product, the monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for 58.2% of the market in 2025.

By application, the dermatology segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

By end user, the veterinary hospitals & clinics segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

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The global veterinary biologics market is expanding as chronic diseases such as atopic dermatitis and osteoarthritis pain become more common in pets. This rising prevalence of chronic diseases is driving demand for novel treatment options. Moreover, growing awareness of pet health and wellness is further driving demand for better veterinary care worldwide.

By product type, the monoclonal antibodies segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the global veterinary biologics market during the forecast period.

By animal type, the monoclonal antibodies segment is expected to grow rapidly in the veterinary biologics market, driven by their targeted mechanism of action, high efficacy, and growing adoption in livestock health management. These biologics are increasingly used to prevent and treat specific diseases by precisely targeting pathogens or toxins, offering a more selective and effective alternative to traditional therapies, such as antibiotics. In livestock applications, monoclonal antibodies are particularly valuable for conditions requiring rapid immune support, leading to reduced morbidity and improved productivity. Their use supports the global shift toward sustainable animal farming practices and the reduction of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), positioning them as a preferred choice for advanced biologic interventions.

By application, the dermatology segment accounted for the largest share of the global veterinary biologics market.

The dermatology segment is expected to hold the largest share of the veterinary biologics market, driven by the rising prevalence of skin disorders in companion and livestock animals, including allergies, bacterial and fungal infections, and parasitic infestations. Increasing pet ownership and growing awareness of animal health are driving demand for advanced biologics, including vaccines, immunotherapies, and monoclonal antibodies for dermatological conditions. Innovations in biologics that offer long-term efficacy with minimal side effects are further boosting adoption. Moreover, rising expenditure on animal healthcare, coupled with the expansion of veterinary clinics and hospitals, is fueling this segment's growth. Additionally, the availability of targeted biologics for chronic skin conditions is expected to enhance treatment outcomes. Together, these factors position dermatology as the leading application segment in the veterinary biologics market.

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By region, North America accounted for the largest share during the forecast period.

The region's rapid market expansion is driven by a growing pet population, rising awareness of animal health, and increased spending on veterinary care. Additionally, advanced veterinary healthcare infrastructure and the presence of key market players are further driving growth in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Livestock farming also plays a significant role in the region's economy. Countries such as India and China have large numbers of livestock, driven by rising demand for meat, milk, and other animal-based products.

Key Players

Leading players in the Veterinary Biologics companies include Zoetis Services LLC (US), IDEXX (US), Elanco (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), Neogen Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), ImmuCell Corporation (US), and Innovative Diagnostics (France).

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Veterinary Biologics Market - Investment and Funding Scenario

Investment Funding Context

The global veterinary biologics market is seeing investment activity driven by acquisitions, biotechnology innovation, and the expansion of veterinary antibody and diagnostic platforms. The global veterinary biologics market is witnessing investment activity driven by acquisitions, biotechnology innovation, and expansion of veterinary antibody and diagnostic platforms. Funding declined from USD 740 million in 2021 to USD 530 million in 2022 before recovering to USD 610 million in 2023 and USD 720 million in 2024. In 2025, funding was estimated to increase to approximately USD 780 million, reflecting continued investment in veterinary biotechnology, monoclonal antibody development, innovative vaccines, and diagnostic platforms. These figures represent broader animal-health investment trends rather than funding exclusively attributable to veterinary biologics. The recovery in funding and deal activity reflects continued interest in veterinary biologics, though these aggregate figures should be treated as market-wide investment indicators rather than as funding attributable exclusively to veterinary biologics.

Revenue Shift Context

The global veterinary biologics market is projected to grow from USD 2.85 billion in 2026 to USD 3.69 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.3%. Growth is expected to be supported by advances in monoclonal antibodies, immunoglobulins, antitoxins, immunomodulators, immunostimulants, and diagnostic kits. Investment in antibody-based therapies for companion animals, vaccines and biologics for livestock, and molecular diagnostic technologies is creating new opportunities for product development and commercialization. Established animal-health companies are expanding their portfolios through acquisitions and partnerships to access specialized biotechnology platforms, strengthen research pipelines, and develop next-generation veterinary biologics.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the veterinary biologics market for 2025 are on pace to exceed 2024 volume, with a rising share of deals valued as buyers prioritize mature, platform-ready assets.

VETERINARY BIOLOGICS MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2023-OCTOBER 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description February 2026 Merger agreement Covetrus (US) MWI Animal Health (US) Covetrus and MWI Animal Health announced a definitive agreement to merge their animal-health distribution and technology businesses. November 2025 Acquisition Zoetis Inc. (US) Veterinary Pathology Group (UK) Zoetis acquired Veterinary Pathology Group, a veterinary diagnostic laboratory group operating in the UK and Ireland. The acquisition expanded Zoetis' diagnostic capabilities and strengthened its support for veterinary disease detection and clinical decision-making September 2024 Acquisition Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany) Saiba Animal Health AG (Switzerland) Boehringer Ingelheim acquired Saiba Animal Health, gaining access to a therapeutic-vaccine platform designed to stimulate immune responses against disease-associated proteins. The acquisition strengthened its research capabilities in innovative treatments for chronic diseases in companion animals.

Company Revenue Share Details

The global veterinary biologics market is highly consolidated, with the top five players accounting for an estimated 79.0-86.0% of the market. Leading companies benefit from established veterinary distribution networks, substantial research and development capabilities, broad product portfolios, and regulatory expertise. Key players include Zoetis Inc. (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (US), and Ceva Santé Animale (France). These companies compete across veterinary vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, immunoglobulins and antitoxins, immunomodulators and immunostimulants, and related biologic products. Their established commercial presence and investments in innovative therapies strengthen their competitive positions, while acquisitions of specialized biotechnology companies create opportunities to expand product pipelines and address emerging animal health needs.

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